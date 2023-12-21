'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Accuses Biden of Treason: 'Should Be Publicly Hung, Your Son Too'
Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider has stoked the fires of controversy after making a now-deleted post accusing President Joe Biden of treason.
RadarOnline.com has discovered the actor sent shockwaves after taking to the social media platform on Wednesday, calling for the execution of Biden and his scandal-plagued son, Hunter, in response to the commander-in-chief warning about the ramifications of another Donald Trump term.
"Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America's standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything," Biden's statement read, to which the star who played Bo Duke replied, "Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is ..? Sincerely, John Scheider."
House Republicans have accused Hunter of corruption while he has denied all charges and insisted his father has never had anything to do with his alleged shady foreign business dealings.
Biden, meanwhile, has shut down the theories of his involvement as "lies" while he takes on Trump amid news of the unprecedented Colorado Supreme Court ruling that Trump is disqualified from the state's Republican presidential primary ballot under the insurrection clause due to his conduct surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Trump has said he plans to appeal.
After seeing the post from Schneider, social media users tagged the FBI and Secret Service in screenshots captured prior to him wiping his response. RadarOnline.com has reached out to his rep for comment.
- Elon Musk SLAMS Hunter Biden Over New iCloud Leak Showing Salacious Videos Of First Son
- Donald Trump Fumes Early in the Morning Over Howard Stern's Recent Comments and Joe Biden’s Visit to UAW Strike Line
- Ex-'Dukes of Hazzard' Stars John Schneider and Catherine Bach Not Dating Following His Wife's Death: Rep
On the same day as his post-and-delete, the actor was revealed as the secret celebrity hiding behind the donut costume on FOX's singing competition hit, The Masked Singer.
Shneider is now starring in Jingle Smells which was co-produced by Sean Hannity.
"It pokes the eye of cancel-culture because with Dukes of Hazzard, we were really the first victim of that," Schneider told Newsmax. "I thought I was done with the movie business ... ['Jingle Smells'] is a fun, family movie for Christmas," Hannity echoed.
Earlier this month, Schneider revealed it will be bittersweet to mark his first Christmas since the death of his wife, Alicia Allain Schneider, who died aged 53 from breast cancer in February.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Grief is a funny thing. Grief will sneak up on you and smack you in the back of the head. Truly, when you least expect it," he told Fox News Digital.
Just weeks ago, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Schneider and his former costar Catherine Bach were not dating, despite rumors otherwise.