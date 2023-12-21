'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Accuses Biden of Treason: 'Should Be Publicly Hung, Your Son Too'

RadarOnline.com has discovered the actor sent shockwaves after taking to the social media platform on Wednesday, calling for the execution of Biden and his scandal-plagued son, Hunter , in response to the commander-in-chief warning about the ramifications of another Donald Trump term.

"Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America's standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything," Biden's statement read, to which the star who played Bo Duke replied, "Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is ..? Sincerely, John Scheider."

House Republicans have accused Hunter of corruption while he has denied all charges and insisted his father has never had anything to do with his alleged shady foreign business dealings.