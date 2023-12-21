Cop-Gone-Wild Scandal: Ex-Officer Sues City for $3 Million, Alleges 'Racial Prejudice' Got Him Fired While White Colleagues Stayed on Force

According to the complaint, the city "terminated and defamed all the officers involved — except for those who were white and male — based at least partly on racial prejudice."

Five officers were axed from their jobs, while three others were suspended. Powell, who got fired hours after being placed on administrative leave in early February, is asking for a jury trial, plus attorney fees.

Powell was part of a group of cops in the department revealed to have sexual relationships with fellow officer Maegan Hall, who was fired in January and has since followed up with a 51-page federal lawsuit claiming she felt "trapped" and "exploited" by her superiors.