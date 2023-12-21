Home > Exclusives > Jeannie Mai Exclusive Jeezy Demands Prenup Be Enforced in Jeannie Mai Divorce, Reveals They Signed Agreement Day Before Wedding Source: MEGA Jeezy filed for divorce in September. By: Whitney Vasquez Dec. 21 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Rapper Jeezy is demanding the judge in his ongoing divorce with Jeannie Mai enforce the prenuptial agreement they signed just one day before walking down the aisle. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the hip-hop star, 46, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, filed a motion to enforce the prenup in a Georgia court, sighting they “disclosed all relevant financial information to the other of their respective assets, liabilities, and overall financial net worth” before becoming husband and wife on March 27, 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jeezy said Jeannie Mai signed the prenup one day before their wedding.

Jeezy "respectfully requests that this Court approve, enforce and incorporate all of the terms and provisions of the Prenuptial Agreement entered by and between the parties on March 26, 2021," the documents filed on Tuesday read. The musician argued that he and Mai "desired to protect and maintain their separate assets, accumulated by each of them prior to the marriage, and in accordance with that desire, they agreed to, and did, execute the Prenuptial Agreement with the express intention of, among other things, maintaining and protecting their then-current, and future, separate property."

Article continues below advertisement

Jeezy also disclosed their relationship timeline, revealing he became "romantically involved" with Mai in late 2018. They lived together in his Los Angeles home "in early 2020 before taking up residence in Georgia," the documents stated. He claimed the former daytime talk show The Real knew what she was getting herself into when she signed the prenup —and so did he.

Source: MEGA This is the latest turn in their toxic split.

Article continues below advertisement

"On or about March 26, 2021, after negotiations through counsel whereby both parties made changes to the initial, as well as subsequent, drafts of the Agreement, the parties voluntarily entered into and formally executed the Prenuptial Agreement," he stated, divulging the soon-to-be ex-spouses signed their John Hancocks on the prenup 24 hours before saying, "I do." Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The Luv It rapper also claimed that “while Petitioner’s net worth may have exceeded that of Respondent at the time of the execution of the Agreement, the fact that an agreement may perpetuate an existing disparity of wealth between the parties does not render it unconscionable.” Jeezy is demanding the judge enforce their agreement, marking the latest turn in their toxic split.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jeezy said their marriage had become "irretrievably broken" in his divorce filing.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the rapper shocked the world when he filed for divorce from Mai in September, only days after she praised him on social media. The pair share a one-year-old daughter, Monaco, and have been battling over custody.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jeezy recently accused Mai of gatekeeping their child — an accusation she denied.

Jeezy recently accused Mai of gatekeeping their child — an accusation she denied. The ex-TV host said she "remains committed to facilitating and encouraging" a strong relationship between the father and daughter, and wanted to maintain an "open, supportive and safe environment for both parents." Mai also petitioned her ex to secure and lock away all firearms, voicing concern for their daughter's safety.

Powered by RedCircle