Lisa Hochstein's Ex Lenny Set to Appear in Court as He Pleads For Protective Order Against 'RHOM' Star Over Alleged Threats

Lisa Hochstein's ex-husband Lenny will be in court next month to attempt to convince a judge to grant him a protective order against the Real Housewives of Miami star. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lenny asked that an emergency hearing be set for January 10 in Miami court.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lenny filed for divorce from Lisa in May 2022. She accused him of blindsiding her with his decision. On the Bravo show, she claimed Lenny had left her for a younger woman. The two fought for months in divorce court before finally hashing out a settlement. Lenny recently asked that the settlement be withdrawn. He also accused her of taking the majority of furniture from their home after she moved out — which he said was a violation of their deal. The battle is ongoing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Earlier this month, the Florida-based plastic surgeon filed a separate defamation lawsuit against Lisa over claims she made on social media. Lenny took issue with a photo Lisa posted with alleged bruises on her arm.

Article continues below advertisement

She wrote, “Didn’t want to have to share this. But I’m left with no choice. I’m being threatened and harassed through the court system and through ‘others’ by Lenny and it needs to stop.” “This was almost 2 weeks old from last season. You may have caught this bruise on the episode when I opened up to the women on the show about the divorce," Lisa added.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Lenny denied the domestic violence accusations. He said that Lisa sustained the injury after she fell while yelling at him. Lenny said he did not touch Lisa or cause the injury. Then a couple of days later, Lenny asked the court to grant him a protective order against Lisa. He alleged that his ex-wife made threats about him to a third party.

Lenny said the friend told him Lisa told the friend's wife that if Lenny didn't drop his defamation lawsuit she was "going to go public with other things that will be very bad for him and are going to ruin him. It is going to ruin his business and he’s going to go to jail.” Lenny's motion claimed Lisa has and continues to, “systematically and continuously make false statements and threats about and against LH’s fiancé, Katharina Nahlik (“KN”) as well.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BRAVO

Lenny said he needed a protective order that instructed Lisa to stop making statements about him in the press. He argued that while Lisa had the right to freedom of speech, she should not be allowed to defame him.

Article continues below advertisement

Lenny's lawyer said his client “has sat back for well over two years since separation from [Lisa] and then subsequent divorce proceedings without defending himself against [Lisa’s] lies that she disseminates to the public through her social media and TV show. However, [Lenny] has now decided to draw the line in the sand of his sitting back and taking this abusive conduct without defending himself through this defamation suit.” His lawyer argued, “So clearly whatever lies and statements [Lisa] plans on disseminating are false and solely being made to cause harm to [Lenny] and ensure [Lenny] does not get a fair trial by tainting the public which is the jury pool this case must be heard before.”

Lisa has yet to respond.