'Cash Flow Isn't Flowing': Kanye West's 'Shaky Finances' Among Factors That Led to Sale of $57 Million Malibu Pad: Report

Oppenheim told the Wall Street Journal it will take several million dollars for the house to be finished after Ye started a gut renovation soon after his purchase in 2021.

"Let's just say the cash flow isn't really flowing at the moment," said one insider close to the Gold Digger hitmaker about his decision to sell, according to the New York Post in a report published on Thursday. "The renovations turned out to be a bigger hassle than expected."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for West for comment.

West previously dropped off from Forbes' billionaires list when he lost several lucrative business deals over anti-Semitic comments, having since weathered other unrelated legal drama.