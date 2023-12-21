Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Kanye West

'Cash Flow Isn't Flowing': Kanye West's 'Shaky Finances' Among Factors That Led to Sale of $57 Million Malibu Pad: Report

kanye west shaky finances malibu beachfront sale pp
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

"Cash flow" issues were among the reasons Kanye West put his Malibu pad up for sale, according to a report.

By:

Dec. 21 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kanye West's "shaky finances" contributed to his decision to sell his $57 million Malibu beachfront abode for a loss, according to a new report.

The rapper-turned-Yeezy fashion designer recently listed his stunning Tadao Ando-designed property for $53 million courtesy of Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim, a $4 million dip from what he paid two years ago.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west shaky finances malibu beachfront sale
Source: MEGA

Jason Oppenheim told the Wall Street Journal it will take several million dollars for the house to be finished after Ye started a gut renovation soon after his purchase in 2021.

Oppenheim told the Wall Street Journal it will take several million dollars for the house to be finished after Ye started a gut renovation soon after his purchase in 2021.

"Let's just say the cash flow isn't really flowing at the moment," said one insider close to the Gold Digger hitmaker about his decision to sell, according to the New York Post in a report published on Thursday. "The renovations turned out to be a bigger hassle than expected."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for West for comment.

West previously dropped off from Forbes' billionaires list when he lost several lucrative business deals over anti-Semitic comments, having since weathered other unrelated legal drama.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west shaky finances malibu beachfront sale
Source: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

"The renovations turned out to be a bigger hassle than expected," according to an insider.

The beachfront property is currently at the center of a seven-figure lawsuit first reported on by RadarOnline.com.

A former project manager who worked for Ye in 2021 named Tony Saxon is suing West for hazardous working conditions, unlawful wage withholding, and wrongful termination.

Saxton alleged that he was sleeping in makeshift conditions and ignored when he raised concerns about various safety hazards, claiming he was ultimately terminated for refusing to comply with a request pertaining to the house.

MORE ON:
Kanye West
Article continues below advertisement
kanye west shaky finances malibu beachfront sale
Source: MEGA

Ye's home will be a fixer-upper for the buyer as it doesn't have doors, windows, plumbing, architectural finishes or an HVAC system.

Saxton is seeking in excess of $1 million in damages, which may further contribute to West's reported financial struggles as he goes through the legal process.

West, however, has shot down the ex-staffer's claims in his response. "Defendant denies generally and specifically each and every allegation contained in the complaint, and each and every purported cause of action contained in the complaint," according to his filing.

A lawyer for Ye also denied that Saxton "sustained any injury, damage, or loss by reason of any act, omission or breach by Defendant and denies that Plaintiff is entitled to any or all of the relief requested in the complaint."

Article continues below advertisement

As we previously reported, Ye's home will be a fixer-upper for the buyer as it doesn't have doors, windows, plumbing, architectural finishes or an HVAC system.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"Much of the architectural integrity and the architectural value of the house exists," Oppenheimer said of the pad, which features ocean views from every room and 1,500 square feet of deck space.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.