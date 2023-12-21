Jill Biden's Press Secretary Was 'Forced Out' of White House for 'Taking Dates' to a Secure Floor Where President Biden Was Staying: Report
First Lady Jill Biden's former press secretary, Michael LaRosa, allegedly tried sneaking two men up to a secure hotel floor where President Joe Biden was staying during a NATO summit in Spain last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come after LaRosa resigned as Dr. Biden’s press secretary in July 2022, sources revealed new details about the incident that transpired during the NATO summit in Madrid that June.
According to Daily Mail, LaRosa was caught trying to sneak two men into his hotel room during the summit. He was reportedly “forced” to resign shortly after.
The surprising incident was seemingly confirmed by a Secret Service source who claimed that the escapade transpired twice during the same trip.
“He was caught by Secret Service not once, but twice bringing dates to a secure floor, obviously putting the First Lady's safety at risk because you're not supposed to bring people in who are not fully vetted,” one senior White House staffer told Daily Mail.
LaRosa, who is openly gay, admitted that he tried to bring a male staffer from another country's delegation up to his room. He denied allegations that he tried to bring a second man up to his room on the secure hotel floor.
“I did go on a date,” he explained this week. “I'm a single person who brought somebody back to my room or tried to bring somebody back to my room, as embarrassing as that is to be discussing.”
“I hope I'm allowed to go on dates in my free time,” LaRosa quipped. “The Secret Service, as you know, does a lot worse.”
LaRosa ultimately left the White House on “good terms” one month after the Madrid incident.
Meanwhile, White House insiders trashed LaRosa and claimed that he was prone to “chaotic behavior” for at least six months before his resignation.
“There was a long line of chaotic behavior, outbursts, unreliability, unpredictability, and lack of judgment that went into his last six months before his departure,” one anonymous White House official said.
Additional sources corroborated the claims that LaRosa's behavior became increasingly erratic before his White House departure on July 31, 2022.
Dr. Biden’s then-press secretary was accused of disappearing from work for hours, missing calls and meetings, and even leaking sensitive information to the media.
According to one insider, LaRosa allegedly leaked minor details about the Biden family's cat – as well as more serious information such as the COVID-19 diagnosis of President Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, in May 2022.
Former colleagues also described instances of LaRosa breaching protocol – such as tipping off reporters about Dr. Biden’s off-the-record trip to Ukraine.
“He tipped off reporters to the off-the-record movement into Ukraine, before it was announced, putting the entire trip, operation, staff, First Lady’s security at risk,” one White House official told Daily Mail this week.
“He admitted afterward that he had tipped them off,” the insider added.