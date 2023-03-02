Tennessee Cop Maegan Hall Speaks Out For First Time Since Being Fired Over Wild Sex Spree Scandal: 'I Felt Like I Was Terrorized'

Disgraced cop Maegan Hall spoke out this week for the first time since being fired from the police force over her involvement in a wild sex spree scandal that rocked a small Tennessee town, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In her first public interview since being fired from Tennessee’s La Vergne Police Department in January, 26-year-old Hall spoke to ABC on Wednesday to claim she was “sexually groomed” by her sergeant and other officers at the department since first applying for the job in 2020.