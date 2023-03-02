Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Tennessee Cop Maegan Hall Speaks Out For First Time Since Being Fired Over Wild Sex Spree Scandal: 'I Felt Like I Was Terrorized'

Source: LA VERGNE POLICE DEPARTMENT
By:

Mar. 2 2023, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

Disgraced cop Maegan Hall spoke out this week for the first time since being fired from the police force over her involvement in a wild sex spree scandal that rocked a small Tennessee town, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In her first public interview since being fired from Tennessee’s La Vergne Police Department in January, 26-year-old Hall spoke to ABC on Wednesday to claim she was “sexually groomed” by her sergeant and other officers at the department since first applying for the job in 2020.

Source: @MAEGANHALL/FACEBOOK

“I know what most people are saying,” Hall told the outlet this week regarding an affair with her sergeant, Lewis Powell. “You know, ‘You could’ve said no.’ I get it. But my response to them is ‘I did say no, and he wouldn’t take it for an answer.’

“Eventually, I gave in from pressure,” she said.

Source: LA VERGNE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Hall’s interview on Wednesday came shortly after she filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the La Vergne Police Department and several of its officers over allegations she was “sexually groomed.”

The 26-year-old former officer further claimed she was “targeted” by the department’s all-male staff and ultimately “lured into promiscuity.”

“When I was interviewing for the position at La Vergne Police Department, they described the environment as a family,” she explained. “However, while I was aspiring to protect my community, the La Vergne Police Department was not protecting me.”

“My supervisors worked together to take advantage of my vulnerabilities and my mental health,” Hall continued. “And they used it for their gain and sexual favor.

Source: LA VERGNE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Even more shocking were Hall’s claims that she received “harassing and threatening messages” every day to the point that she felt she was being “terrorized.”

She also said she felt “lost” and “alone” with “no one to run to” and “nowhere to go.”

Source: LA VERGNE POLICE DEPARTMENT

“Who do you even turn to when the chief of police is sexually harassing you? How could I get justice when the entire system, including the chief, not only condoned such behavior but participated in it?” Hall explained in the interview. “I was lost and I felt alone.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the exposed sex spree scandal between Hall and numerous other officers within the La Vergne Police Department resulted in four other cops besides Hall losing their jobs.

Two other officers have since been suspended over the shocking sex scandal, and La Vergne Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis has since been fired over allegations he contributed to Hall’s sexual harassment.

“Maegan wasn’t looked at like a rookie cop to be trained and promoted,” Wesley Clark, Hall’s lawyer, said this week. “She was looked at like a piece of meat to be sexualized and exploited.”

