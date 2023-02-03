Audio Recordings Released: Disgraced Cop-Gone-Wild Maegan Hall Confesses To Sexual Escapades With Fellow Officers In HR Interview
Audio recordings from interviews between Maegan Hall and her former police force’s HR department captured the disgraced Tennessee officer confessing to having sexual escapades with at least seven of her fellow officers over several months, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come days after Hall, 26, was fired from the La Vergne, Tennessee, police department for sexual misconduct, recordings of Hall’s confessions have been released.
According to Daily Mail, which obtained copies of three interviews between Hall, HR, and her former police chief spanning a duration of two hours, the fired female officer attempted to lie about certain trysts before evidence proving otherwise was presented to her.
“I got stupid, I got desperate, I guess,” Hall said during one of the three interviews, “and guys are guys and they'll stick their d--- in anything.”
Hall’s confessions seemingly left La Vergne Police Chief Burrell “Chip” Davis at a loss for words. After a long silence, he responded: “What do they say? Don't dip your pen in the company ink.”
Hall then went on to suggest she only slept with one fellow officer, Larry Holladay, who has since been suspended without pay after being honest with investigators conducting the ongoing probe.
“We had intercourse,” Hall admitted regarding her and Holladay, “there were a few times but it was a long time ago.”
After the 26-year-old dismissed “rumors” she also slept with Sgt. Lewis Powell, Andrew Patton – who serves as the La Vergne police department’s head of human resources – revealed he had “confirmation” Hall “talked about the act, his size, [and] what it looked like.”
Hall ultimately admitted to sleeping with Sgt. Powell, as well as Patrol Officer Patrick Magliocco, Detective Seneca Shields, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, and exchanging nude photos with Patrol Officer Gavin Schoeberl.
“I just gave him a blowjob in the substation,” Hall said of her sexual relationship with Powell on La Vergne police property. “Me and my husband were kind of on the verge of a divorce and I just cracked and then it just kind of got out of hand.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, five La Vergne officers – including Hall – have since been fired as a result of the sexual misconduct investigation.
Three other officers have been suspended as a result of the probe, leaving the city of 39,000 people without 12% of their police force.
Hall and her sheriff’s deputy husband, Jedidiah Hall, are reportedly still living together despite the former female officer’s slew of extramarital affairs.
The couple is also reportedly working to salvage their marriage despite the shocking sexual misconduct scandal Maegan remains in the center of.
“I don't know how he's doing it, he's more of a man than I am, but he's trying to salvage his marriage,” Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, Jedidiah’s boss, said when the scandal broke last month.