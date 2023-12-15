KeKe Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Says He 'Repented' and Got Baptized After Abuse Claims: 'Saving Myself Was the 1st Step'

KeKe Palmer's ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, said he is turning to faith as the two battle it out over custody of their infant son following explosive abuse allegations against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"There's A LOT I can say but not allowed to say. And at this point, don't even want to say. I will say, however, that God is and will always be your greatest ally," he began the caption of a new workout video on Thursday, limiting the comments on his post.