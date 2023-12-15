KeKe Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Says He 'Repented' and Got Baptized After Abuse Claims: 'Saving Myself Was the 1st Step'
KeKe Palmer's ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, said he is turning to faith as the two battle it out over custody of their infant son following explosive abuse allegations against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"There's A LOT I can say but not allowed to say. And at this point, don't even want to say. I will say, however, that God is and will always be your greatest ally," he began the caption of a new workout video on Thursday, limiting the comments on his post.
Palmer was previously granted a restraining order against Jackson and sole custody of their nine-month-old son, Leodis, having alleged in civil court docs that she suffered physical and emotional abuse throughout their relationship, which he denied.
"I have put my trust, patience, timing and entire life onto him so that I can continue to get through the days," he wrote. "Lord Jesus has been with me throughout and has [strengthened] me to the point where I am continuing to push forward and not looking back."
Jackson said he has been surrounded by his supportive friends and family at this time, adding, "Extremely blessed to have repent and be baptized in the name of our Lord Jesus. But the work doesn't stop, there's so much I have to do in order to be fulfilled."
He concluded, "Saving myself was the 1st step."
The Akeelah and the Bee actress recently asked the court to move her Dec. 5 restraining order hearing so she and Jackson could try to resolve their custody issues privately.
Court docs noted the exes "agree that all orders contained in the Temporary Restraining Order issued on November 9 shall remain in full force and effect until the hearing."
Palmer revealed she called it quits with Jackson in October following their public spat over the outfit she wore to an Usher concert earlier this year.
As part of her restraining order filing, the star provided home security video footage of a February 2022 incident between them, also detailing another confrontation with Jackson that allegedly took place Nov. 5.
"I tried to remain calm, but as I was again asking him to leave, he stood up from the chair, walked towards me, and made sure there was no furniture between us. He was yelling, leaning into me, getting into my face," Palmer alleged. "At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house."
As we exclusively reported, Jackson is not the only one in his family embroiled in court drama. His brother was accused of choking the mother of his child in a separate legal battle.