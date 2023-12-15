'Move On, I Have': Meghan McCain Threatens to Sue Ex-'View' Colleagues After Being 'Libeled' in Hunter Biden Segment
Meghan McCain threatened to take legal action against her former colleagues at The View, claiming she is done with being slandered "on an almost weekly basis."
McCain appeared to be referenced on Thursday's episode although she was not technically name-dropped during the panel discussion, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The conversation centered around President Joe Biden having unproven ties to his scandal-plagued son Hunter Biden's shady business deals.
"Look, did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name?" co-host Ana Navarro questioned while making her point, going on to accuse one of her colleagues of doing the same. "Yes, he did. So did half of Washington. People sitting at this table did it!"
Her cohosts were taken aback by the declaration, prompting the debate to come to a screeching halt before Alyssa Farah Griffin asked for clarification.
"Who at this table peddled on their last name?" she questioned, to which Navarro replied, "I'm not talking about currently." Many viewers took that to be a dig at McCain.
After her name became a trending topic on X, formerly Twitter, McCain, who is the daughter of politician John McCain and diplomat Cindy McCain, spoke out.
"I don't understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years – move on, I have. I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American – I would never and have never 'influenced peddled' in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries," she fired back.
"Not all politicians' children are the same – and I am no Hunter Biden," McCain doubled down. "All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous. I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning."
She followed up with another message tagging the ABC network, writing, "I do not take it lightly when any news program suggests I engage in criminal behavior, especially as a former employee of ABC News."
McCain stepped out on her own accord back in 2021 after serving as co-host for four seasons, claiming she walked away due to a toxic work environment.
The columnist and author said her final straw was having a panic attack and crying during a commercial break after her cohost Joy Behar said she didn't miss her on her maternity leave during a heated segment.
She told Variety the program was "unhinged, disorganized and rowdy" and a place where she didn't feel like her voice as a Republican was fairly heard. "For me personally, it felt extremely isolating because of my political ideology."