'Insecure' Actress DomiNque Perry Accuses Brother of KeKe Palmer’s Ex-BF of Not Visiting Daughter or Offering Support For Weeks

By: Ryan Naumann Dec. 11 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Insecure actress DomiNque Perry accused her costar Sarunas Jackson of not paying her child support or seeing their daughter in months — days after she accused him of abuse during a 2020 fight. Perry submitted an emotional declaration, obtained by RadarOnline.com, that once again asked the court to grant her primary custody of her 5-year-old daughter Zen.

DomiNque moved their daughter to Texas.

As we first reported, earlier this year, Sarunas, the brother of KeKe Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, filed a petition in court demanding joint legal and physical custody of his daughter. In a separate filing, the actor claimed DomiNque had falsely portrayed him as a bad father in the media.

He wrote, “[DomiNque] has defamed my character to others, making them believe I am an absent father. Her negative communications with others, including to peers in our industry, regarding her opinions of me have made me fear for repercussions in my career.” In response, DomiNque, who said she never dated Sarunas, claimed she had plans to move to Texas with Zen. She claimed Sarunas was always aware of this plan and had never objected.

Darius and his brother with family.

The actress said her mother and extended family lived in Texas. In addition, she said the actor’s strike caused work to dry up and she needed to cut her expenses. DomiNque accused Sarunas of being a toxic co-parent. “I experienced emotional volatility, intimidation, bullying, undeserved stress, mental and physical abuse, controlling and narcissistic behavior, all over the past 5 plus years from Sarunas and his family,” she claimed.

She detailed an alleged March 2020 incident where she said Sarunas choked her during an argument. She claimed, “Sarunas got heated in the conversation and began to repeatedly call me stupid, I then said to him, “you talk to your mother like that not me” at that point he became more angry and grabbed me by the throat and started choking me.” She said he let her neck go after their daughter walked into the room.

KeKe and Darius with their son Leo.

Now, in a new declaration, DomiNque used information she recently learned about Sarunas and Darius’ parents as part of her demand for primary custody. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Sarunas and Darius’ mom filed for a restraining order against their dad in 2020. She accused him of abuse which he denied.

In his response, he claimed his wife had been arrested multiple times during their marriage for domestic violence. The couple split in 2020 and are still fighting in court.

Security footage that KeKe submitted as part of her restraining order petition against Darius.

In her declaration, DomiNque said Sarunas’ mother told her she shouldn’t feel comfortable with Sarunas’ dad watching their kid. She also brought up the fact the Sarunas' mother filed for a restraining order against her husband. In addition, DomiNque claimed Sarunas has not provided financial assistance to Zen since August and “no checking on her, visiting or calling since October although the Dad has been welcomed to do so or even visit her.”

She added, “It was stated by the Petitioner's own brother (Darius) that his brother (Sarunas) doesn't even care about Zen. And that he leaves her with various others while he is out at parties and events.” A judge has yet to rule. As RadarOnline.com first reported, KeKe was granted a restraining order against Darius after she accused him of abuse in court. A judge ruled Darius must stay 100 yards away from his ex and their son Leo until a future court hearing on the matter.