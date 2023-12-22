Amanda Bynes' Inner Circle Worried Actress Taking on 'Too Much,' Want Her to Slow Down
Amanda Bynes’ close friends and family have grown concerned about the actress — and believe she should slow down on work to focus on her health, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Almost two years have passed since a judge agreed to end the nine-year conservatorship Amanda was placed under following a 2013 mental breakdown. Bynes has kept a low profile for months until earlier this month.
The former child star launched a podcast on December 9 with cohost Paul Sieminski. The project was the actress' first one-screen project since 2010.
Days later, Bynes said she was pressing pause on the podcast. On Thursday, the actress decided to call off the entire podcast.
"The 1st episode of my podcast did really well," Bynes said. "I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to."
However, Bynes said her heart wasn’t in it. "After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job.”
She added, "I'm going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!"
Friends close to Bynes said, “She’s more than ready to get back to work. That’s where she’s focusing all her energy.”
While Bynes' upped confidence is a good thing, some of those close to the former child star are worried she might be overextending herself,
As we previously reported, last March, Amanda had planned to reunite with her one-time All That castmates at 90s Con in Connecticut Z— but a psychotic episode derailed her appearance.
In the days leading up to the event, costars lost contact with Amanda, and later, news emerged that she’d been placed on a psych hold after being found wandering the streets of L.A. without clothes. Then, in June, the troubled celebrity spent a few weeks in a mental health facility.
“There are friends and family who think Amanda’s beginning to take on too much,” said a source. “She’s been through a lot, so they’re worried.”
Amanda has insisted her mental health is her top priority, though. “All of this stuff she’s got going may seem like red flags, but Amanda says it’s helping her stay on track,” said the insider. “Amanda sounds great, and she says she’s happier than ever,”