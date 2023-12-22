'The View' is Mad at Oprah Winfrey for Snubbing Show During 'Color Purple' Promotion Run: Sources
The View co-hosts are said to be “p-----” at Oprah Winfrey for allegedly snubbing the show during her recent promotional tour for The Color Purple, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources familiar with the matter, Winfrey was scheduled to visit The View earlier this month to promote the newest adaptation of the popular Alice Walker novel.
But while several of the film’s stars attended The View on December 13, Winfrey was nowhere to be seen.
“The View is p----- that Oprah avoided The View,” one ABC insider told Page Six on Thursday night.
Winfrey found time to visit several other talk shows to push the latest The Color Purple adaptation – including Gayle King’s CBS Mornings, The Drew Barrymore Show, and Sherri Shepherd’s Sherri.
Another insider claimed that the December 13 episode of The View in which Winfrey did not appear was “taped on November 27 when [Winfrey] wasn’t available.”
Winfrey’s spokesperson appeared to corroborate that claim in a statement provided to Page Six this week.
“As one of the producers, there have been appearances Ms. Winfrey did not participate in with the cast and was unable to be in New York when this segment was filmed right after Thanksgiving,” Winfrey’s rep said.
“She is overjoyed to see the cast have their moment,” her rep added.
Meanwhile, the December 13 episode of The View featured guest appearances from several other The Color Purple stars – including Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks.
The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg also has a small role in the new film, and she was said to have shared “an incredible moment with the cast during the segment.”
“Everyone was thrilled with what aired,” one source said. “It was a very emotional day for Whoopi. It was a wonderful moment.”
One insider suggested that Winfrey “made up for her absence” on December 13 by recording a special promotion for the show’s popular “Favorite Things” segment.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, rumors that The View panel is “p-----” at Winfrey for not visiting the show this month came shortly after the ABC morning talk show faced backlash for comments seemingly about former co-host Meghan McCain.
Ana Navarro appeared to suggest that Meghan McCain used the McCain name to “influence peddle” like President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, and McCain threatened possible legal action for the remarks.
“Look, did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington,” Navarro said earlier this month. “People sitting at this table did it!”
“I’m not talking about currently,” Navarro added.
McCain called the apparent accusations against her “defamatory” and announced that she would be “consulting [her] lawyers.”
“All accusations are absurd, defamatory, and slanderous,” she said on December 14. “I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning.”