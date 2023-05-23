Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
BREAKING NEWS
Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes' Inner Circle Fears Her Ex-boyriend Paul's 'Toxic' Influence Could Ruin Recovery Efforts, Pleading For Him To Stay Away

amanda bynes
Source: INSTAGRAM/@AMANDABYNES
By:

May 23 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Amanda Bynes' inner circle is concerned for her wellbeing, particularly due to ex-boyfriend Paul Michael, whose accused of being a "toxic" influence, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In March, Bynes frightened loved ones and fans like when she was found wandering the streets of Los Angeles without any clothes on.

The She's the Man star was hospitalized under a 5150 psychiatric hold. It was believed that Bynes had been roaming L.A. for several days before she was discovered.

amanda bynes
Source: @AMANDA.BYNES1986/INSTAGRAM

Bynes was released from the mental health facility after three weeks of treatment.

While Bynes appeared unbothered when she was spotted for the first time since her release, her inner circle claims that she lost her spark.

According to TMZ, the actress has yet to pick back up passions like fashion design and nail art, which she indulged in before her mental health crisis in March.

amanda bynes
Source: @AMANDA.BYNES1986/INSTAGRAM

While a lack of interest in her hobbies concerns friends, Bynes' inner circle is most fearful about her on-again off-again relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

Insiders claimed that Paul was absent and not supportive during Bynes' recent hospitalization — and they pleaded for him to keep his distance from the child star while she focused on her wellbeing.

Amanda Bynes
amanda bynes
Source: mega

Bynes' pals feel that Paul would be "toxic" to her recovery.

Despite living by herself, the Hairspray actress is said to be on a good track since leaving the treatment facility and was in contact with her parents.

Sources shared that Bynes was committed to her outpatient treatment sessions, has been attending therapy, and is on top of taking her medications.

aaa t
Source: mega

While Bynes has carefully stuck to her recovery plan, friends hope that her relationship with Paul will be over for good.

