Amanda Bynes' Inner Circle Fears Her Ex-boyriend Paul's 'Toxic' Influence Could Ruin Recovery Efforts, Pleading For Him To Stay Away

Amanda Bynes' inner circle is concerned for her wellbeing, particularly due to ex-boyfriend Paul Michael, whose accused of being a "toxic" influence, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In March, Bynes frightened loved ones and fans like when she was found wandering the streets of Los Angeles without any clothes on.

The She's the Man star was hospitalized under a 5150 psychiatric hold. It was believed that Bynes had been roaming L.A. for several days before she was discovered.