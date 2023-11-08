Your tip
Charlie Sheen 'Changed His Tune' On 19-Year-Old Daughter's OnlyFans After Seeing Her Paychecks, Ex-Wife Denise Richards Reveals

Denise Richards says Charlie Sheen has 'changed' his mind about their daughter's OnlyFans.

By:

Nov. 8 2023, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

Denise Richards said ex-husband Charlie Sheen "changed his tune" about their daughter Sami having an OnlyFans account after he saw her massive paychecks, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sami, 19, joined the adult-only content platform last year, three months after she turned 18. At the time, her father strongly disapproved of her decision — and made his feelings known to the public.

Sheen initially disapproved of daughter Sami joining the adult-only content platform.

On Tuesday's episode of Bethenny Frankel's podcast, Just B, the former Bravo reality star, who also has her own OnlyFans channel, explained that Sheen came around to Sami's channel after he saw how successful the unconventional venture was.

"He changed his tune when she bought a Mercedes and moved into a house," Richards told Frankel.

Richards said he 'change his tune' when Sami bought a car and moved into a house.

"When she first did OnlyFans, he was not happy," the former Playboy model continued while noting that her daughter "did not appreciate" how "public" Sheen was about his disappointment in her joining the platform.

Back in June 2022, Sheen told Page Six that he did not "condone" what his then-barely legal adult daughter was doing online.

Sami joined OnlyFans months after she turned 18-years-old in 2022.

"She is 18-years-old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof," Sheen told the outlet. "I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

Since that June 2022 interview, Sheen has taken a 180-degree turn on his OnlyFans position.

The Two and a Half Men actor recently spoke to Bustle and explained, "I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it."

Richards supports her daughter's career but said she's 'trying to talk her out' of getting breast implants..

"I was just like, ‘Oh, this can only go bad.’ That flies in the face of my approach to things normally, but I think when your child is involved, it presents as just a whole different alternative set of circumstances," Sheen continued.

"She’s doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others," the actor added.

"I have to have confidence and just know in my heart that all of her virtues and all the wonderfulness that makes her, her, come with her. I believe her to be incorruptible."

As for Sami, the model said she's "never felt more confident in my body."

So far, the 19-year-old has refrained from posting full nudity on her platform, though she plans to undergo a breast augmentation, which appeared to play into her content direction.

Richards said that while she was the same age as her daughter when she had breast surgery, she's "trying to talk her out of it" because she "didn’t know how toxic [they are] when I was 19."

