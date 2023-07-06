Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Charlie Sheen
Exclusive

Charlie Sheen Suffers Memory Loss and Mood Swings, Blames HIV Medication: Sources

charlie sheen memory loss mood swings hiv meds dementia
Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 6 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Legendary party animal Charlie Sheen admits his hard life of sex, drugs, booze, and hookers has left him battling "borderline dementia." The HIV-ravaged former Two and a Half Men star, 57, is telling pals he's suffering memory loss, mood swings, and even struggles with simple tasks due to the side effects of the powerful drugs he needs to keep the deadly virus in check, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
charlie sheen chuck lorre reuniting how to be bookie
Source: Mega

Charlie confessed the medications "kept me suppressed and alive, but I struggled with a constant migraine and, at times, borderline dementia." Once the highest-paid man on TV, humbled Sheen has cleaned up his act and said he's feeling much better after taking an experimental medication called PRO 140.

A doctor consulted by RadarOnline.com believes the actor is likely far from out of the woods.

Article continues below advertisement

"The symptoms of dementia may not be an outgrowth of his medications alone," New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer said. "You cannot discount the years of drugs and alcohol abuse along with dangerous sexual promiscuity."

Charlie became toxic in Tinseltown after admitting he had unprotected sex when he knew he was HIV-positive. He later entered rehab for crack cocaine abuse.

charlie sheen chuck lorre begged broke new show
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

"He has caused untold damage to himself," declared Fischer. "Hopefully, his brain function can be restored, but after a lifetime of self-destructive behavior, it may be too late to head off possible long-term effects."

Meanwhile, sources say Charlie is determined to maximize the time he has left to make right with the people he believes he hurt with his wild behavior.

MORE ON:
Charlie Sheen
charlie sheen daughter sami onlyfans content ballistic
Source: @SAMISHEEN/INSTAGRAM
Article continues below advertisement

That includes his daughters, OnlyFans star Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with actress ex-wife Denise Richards, 51, and Cassandra, 38, with former high school sweetheart Paula Profit.

"Charlie knows he's not the only person he's damaged and he's desperately hoping his medical care and lifestyle changes will give him time to work his way back into their hearts," confided an insider.

But Fischer warns there are no guarantees — no matter how well intentioned he may be.

"Charlie's experience should serve as a warning that following in his wayward tracks can literally destroy your mind and body — possibly permanently."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Charlie's rep for comment.

Article continues below advertisement
charlie sheen daughter sami onlyfans content ballistic
Source: Mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Charlie's health issues aren't the only reasons his name has made headlines lately. Sources told RadarOnline.com that the actor went "ballistic" over Sami's risqué OnlyFans content and blamed Denise for their daughter's career choice.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.