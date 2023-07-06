Charlie Sheen Suffers Memory Loss and Mood Swings, Blames HIV Medication: Sources
Legendary party animal Charlie Sheen admits his hard life of sex, drugs, booze, and hookers has left him battling "borderline dementia." The HIV-ravaged former Two and a Half Men star, 57, is telling pals he's suffering memory loss, mood swings, and even struggles with simple tasks due to the side effects of the powerful drugs he needs to keep the deadly virus in check, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Charlie confessed the medications "kept me suppressed and alive, but I struggled with a constant migraine and, at times, borderline dementia." Once the highest-paid man on TV, humbled Sheen has cleaned up his act and said he's feeling much better after taking an experimental medication called PRO 140.
A doctor consulted by RadarOnline.com believes the actor is likely far from out of the woods.
"The symptoms of dementia may not be an outgrowth of his medications alone," New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer said. "You cannot discount the years of drugs and alcohol abuse along with dangerous sexual promiscuity."
Charlie became toxic in Tinseltown after admitting he had unprotected sex when he knew he was HIV-positive. He later entered rehab for crack cocaine abuse.
"He has caused untold damage to himself," declared Fischer. "Hopefully, his brain function can be restored, but after a lifetime of self-destructive behavior, it may be too late to head off possible long-term effects."
Meanwhile, sources say Charlie is determined to maximize the time he has left to make right with the people he believes he hurt with his wild behavior.
- Charlie Sheen's 'Sex Worker' Daughter Posts 'Riskiest Content so Far' After Infuriating Dad With OnlyFans Account
- Charlie Sheen Has Gone ‘Ballistic’ Over 19-year-old Daughter’s Risqué OnlyFans, Upset With Ex-wife Denise Richards: Sources
- Police Photos Show Sheen's Ex-Wife’s Drug Den: Chaos Inside Dallas Hotel Room Where Brooke Mueller Partied With Homeless Man, Gun-Toting Drug Dealer
That includes his daughters, OnlyFans star Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with actress ex-wife Denise Richards, 51, and Cassandra, 38, with former high school sweetheart Paula Profit.
"Charlie knows he's not the only person he's damaged and he's desperately hoping his medical care and lifestyle changes will give him time to work his way back into their hearts," confided an insider.
But Fischer warns there are no guarantees — no matter how well intentioned he may be.
"Charlie's experience should serve as a warning that following in his wayward tracks can literally destroy your mind and body — possibly permanently."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Charlie's rep for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Charlie's health issues aren't the only reasons his name has made headlines lately. Sources told RadarOnline.com that the actor went "ballistic" over Sami's risqué OnlyFans content and blamed Denise for their daughter's career choice.