Louie Anderson Estate Battle: Bombshell Witness Testifies in Battle Over Late Comedian’s Millions

The fight over Louie Anderson’s fortune has turned nasty with the late comedian’s friends threatening to cut out his sister completely after she objected to his will, RadarOnline.com has learned. Louie’s sister Lisa sued the entertainer’s manager Ahmos Hassan and his friend Abraham. She accused them of forcing Louie to amend this trust from the hospital prior to his 2022 death.

Lisa claimed the original will had the comedian’s siblings receiving a higher percentage of his fortune than in the amended version. In court documents, she claimed her brother had started to become suspicious people were stealing from him in his final years. She accused Ahmos and Abraham of having a notary come to Louie’s hospital room to change the terms of his trust — to increase the percentage they received when Louie died. Lisa accused the defendants of “elder abuse.” Her lawsuit demanded the amendment to the will be found invalid.

Ahmos and Abraham denied the accusations. They claim Louie wanted to change his trust and was in the proper state of mind. Abraham called the suit “meritless” and said Lisa’s case was “entirely devoid of evidentiary support.” He said, “Although Louie had hoped his siblings and friends would respect his wishes after he died, he also knew the likelihood that someone would selfishly try to invalidate his wishes. For that exact reason, Louie ensured that both the original and restated Louie Anderson Trust documents, as well as his will, all contained no-contest provisions.”

Abraham said that while Lisa attempted to portray herself, “as a devoted sister who cares only for her brother’s well-being, that rings hollow. The Petition itself shows how little [Lisa] had to do with Louie’s life, save for when it directly benefitted her.” In a new filing, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ahmos explains he recently deposed the notary who was present when Louie signed the amendment.

“The notary confirmed under oath that the Decedent had the requisite mental capacity to sign the Trust, and that, consistent with her practice, she even questioned the Decedent about his capacity before he signed the document,” the motion read. Ahmos said the notary testified that Louie was “aware. He responded appropriately to me. He did not seem like he was unaware. He knew what he was signing and he signed.”

He said the testimony directly contradicts Lisa’s claims in her lawsuit. In her filing, Louie’s sister said she observed the incident from outside the hospital room. The notary testified that Lisa was not outside the room nor did she observe her when she left the signing. Ahmos said due to the notary’s testimony, he plans to file a petition to disinherit Lisa completely from the trust pursuant to the Trust’s no-contest clause.

Lisa has yet to respond. A judge has yet to rule.