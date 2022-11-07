'Mush For Brains': Donald Trump Jr. MOCKS Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman, Falsely Claims He Is 'Brain Dead'
Donald Trump Jr. mocked Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman over the weekend, saying the Democratic politician is “brain dead” and has “mush for brains” after surviving a stroke roughly five months ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Don Jr. made the shocking remarks on Sunday while stumping alongside his father, embattled ex-President Donald Trump, in Miami, Florida at a Make America Great Again rally.
According to Daily Mail, Don Jr. also slammed Fetterman – who serves as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor – for his record on crime in the state.
“The Democrats want to release violent offenders,” the 44-year-old embattled businessman-turned-political activist said. “Including John Fetterman, the brain-dead potential senator from Pennsylvania.”
“We need to overwhelm the nonsense to speak about what we're up against. I mean, I used the Fetterman example earlier,” Don Jr. continued. “I believe that if you're going to be in the United States Senate, you should have basic cognitive function.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Senate candidate Fetterman has come under scrutiny for his difficulty with auditory processing – a still lingering result from the stroke he suffered in May.
In late October, during his only debate against his rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Fetterman was forced to utilize a closed captioning monitor to help him process the questions he was being asked. Fetterman also uses the closed captioning monitors during sit-down interviews.
But the lieutenant governor-turned-senator hopeful also came under fire on Saturday after he struggled to properly express his support of Roe v. Wade while Dr. Oz “celebrates” Roe v. Wade’s “demise” following its reversal over the summer.
“I run on Roe v. Wade. I celebrate the demise of Roe v. Wade,” Fetterman accidentally said on Saturday night in Philadelphia – something Don Jr. used to further mock the stroke survivor Senate candidate.
“The media, they go after me, they say 'he's an ableist, meaning he's racist against those with disabilities,'” Don Jr. said on Sunday. “It's not like he's in a wheelchair, and he can think, but he's incapable of forming a sentence.”
“They'll put him in there to vote however Chuck Schumer tells him to. You don't have to think, you just have to be able to, like, show up and, like, raise your hand.”
“And his comments on Roe v Wade yesterday doesn't seem like he even can do that right,” ex-President Trump’s oldest son concluded his remarks. “We're up against a Democratic Party today that doesn't believe that a United States senator should not have mush for brains.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Fetterman and Dr. Oz are currently going toe to toe to win Pennsylvania's sole open Senate seat.
The high-stakes election takes place on Tuesday, with the GOP fighting to take back control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.