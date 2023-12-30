It's Over! Zac Brown Separates From Wife After Four-Month Marriage, Reveals Divorce Plans
Zac Brown's Old Love Song is over. The country singer has separated from his second wife, Kelly Yazdi, after just four short months of marriage and has plans to divorce her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pair secretly said "I do" on August 31 in Coweta County, Georgia, but the honeymoon is already done.
Brown, 45, and Yazdi, 32, released a joint statement about their separation and the impending end to their short-lived marriage.
"We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time," their statement read.
Breakup speculation began to brew when fans noticed Brown's wife disappeared from Instagram. Yazdi fueled the fire when she dropped his last name, deleted all traces of the Chicken Fried singer, and unfollowed her husband after she returned to the social media platform.
TMZ was the first to report the separation.
Brown and Yazdi kept their engagement hush-hush, but she was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring last year. The pair share no children, and since their marriage was short, the divorce process should be smooth sailing.
This will be Brown's second divorce.
The Zac Brown Band singer separated from his first wife, Shelly Brown, in 2018. Brown's first stab at marriage lasted for 12 whole years before they revealed their split.
“We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions. It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple," they said at the time.
“We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there. This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with.”
They made it clear that co-parenting was their top priority.
“Family comes in all different forms. We would like to ask that rather than commenting or spending any energy towards this, that you take this moment to send love to your family, in honor of ours.”
Brown won't have much time to dwell on the end of his second marriage. His band begins touring in the new year, making stops all over the U.S.