Tupac Shakur Suspect is Too Dangerous to Be Released From Jail Ahead of Trial, Prosecutors Argue

They added that interviews given by the one-time gang member detailing his role in the shooting were "never verified" for their "truthfulness," assuring that Davis' media admissions were "done for entertainment purposes" and financial gain.

In a newly filed response, however, the state of Nevada fired back that it's a risk to let him out of custody despite his legal team's offer for Davis to wear electronic monitoring and claims "going on the run would be a death sentence for him."

Lawyers for Davis explained that he has been unable to "do the things necessary to maintain proper health," noting their client had been forced to eat "heavily processed meals full of sodium that barely pass as food."