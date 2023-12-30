Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur Suspect is Too Dangerous to Be Released From Jail Ahead of Trial, Prosecutors Argue

tupac murderer keef davis argued too dangerous pp

Prosecutors are arguing that it's far too risky to release Tupac Shakur suspect Duane "Keefe D" Davis ahead of his trial.

By:

Dec. 29 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Prosecutors are taking a firm stance after rap icon Tupac Shakur's alleged killer, Duane "Keefe D" Davis, requested to be released from jail ahead of his trial set for June 2024, arguing that he is far too dangerous.

In a 33-page motion filed last week obtained by RadarOnline.com, lawyers for Davis advocated for house arrest, claiming that he is "not a threat to the community" nor a flight risk. They also asked for a "reasonable bail" of no more than $100,000.

Article continues below advertisement
duane keefe davis mega
Source: mega

In a 33-page motion filed last week obtained by RadarOnline.com, lawyers for Davis advocated for house arrest.

They added that interviews given by the one-time gang member detailing his role in the shooting were "never verified" for their "truthfulness," assuring that Davis' media admissions were "done for entertainment purposes" and financial gain.

In a newly filed response, however, the state of Nevada fired back that it's a risk to let him out of custody despite his legal team's offer for Davis to wear electronic monitoring and claims "going on the run would be a death sentence for him."

Lawyers for Davis explained that he has been unable to "do the things necessary to maintain proper health," noting their client had been forced to eat "heavily processed meals full of sodium that barely pass as food."

Article continues below advertisement
tupac murderer keef davis behind bars
Source: mega

They added that interviews given by the one-time gang member detailing his role in the Shakur shooting were "never verified" for their "truthfulness."

Prosecutors, contrarily, said that in addition to the mounting evidence against the defendant, Davis is a former high-ranking member of the South Side Compton Crips, claiming that he has made credible threats to witnesses while being locked up, according to TMZ.

Shakur was infamously killed in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 7, 1996, that took place in Las Vegas.

MORE ON:
Tupac Shakur
Article continues below advertisement
tupac myrderer considered too dangerous by prosecutersjpg
Source: mega

Davis previously admitted he was one of four people in the vehicle when Shakur was killed.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in June that cops wanted to obtain a raw manuscript, including unpublished notes from Davis' tell-all book, which referenced the shooting. This site was also informed that LVMPD removed a 500 GB hard drive, a desktop computer, four laptops, three iPads, an iPhone, and a tablet during the home search in hopes of finding more evidence that may tie him to the crime.

"All of those devices could be a literal treasure trove for police," said an insider years after Davis admitted he was one of four people in the vehicle when Shakur was killed.

Article continues below advertisement
duane keefe d netflix
Source: netflix

Davis pleaded not guilty in November.

Davis was later indicted on one count of open murder with use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement in September.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

As we previously reported, Davis pleaded not guilty in November, at which point a judge informed him that prosecutors were not seeking the death penalty.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.