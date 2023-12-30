Tupac Shakur Suspect is Too Dangerous to Be Released From Jail Ahead of Trial, Prosecutors Argue
Prosecutors are taking a firm stance after rap icon Tupac Shakur's alleged killer, Duane "Keefe D" Davis, requested to be released from jail ahead of his trial set for June 2024, arguing that he is far too dangerous.
In a 33-page motion filed last week obtained by RadarOnline.com, lawyers for Davis advocated for house arrest, claiming that he is "not a threat to the community" nor a flight risk. They also asked for a "reasonable bail" of no more than $100,000.
They added that interviews given by the one-time gang member detailing his role in the shooting were "never verified" for their "truthfulness," assuring that Davis' media admissions were "done for entertainment purposes" and financial gain.
In a newly filed response, however, the state of Nevada fired back that it's a risk to let him out of custody despite his legal team's offer for Davis to wear electronic monitoring and claims "going on the run would be a death sentence for him."
Lawyers for Davis explained that he has been unable to "do the things necessary to maintain proper health," noting their client had been forced to eat "heavily processed meals full of sodium that barely pass as food."
Prosecutors, contrarily, said that in addition to the mounting evidence against the defendant, Davis is a former high-ranking member of the South Side Compton Crips, claiming that he has made credible threats to witnesses while being locked up, according to TMZ.
Shakur was infamously killed in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 7, 1996, that took place in Las Vegas.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in June that cops wanted to obtain a raw manuscript, including unpublished notes from Davis' tell-all book, which referenced the shooting. This site was also informed that LVMPD removed a 500 GB hard drive, a desktop computer, four laptops, three iPads, an iPhone, and a tablet during the home search in hopes of finding more evidence that may tie him to the crime.
"All of those devices could be a literal treasure trove for police," said an insider years after Davis admitted he was one of four people in the vehicle when Shakur was killed.
Davis was later indicted on one count of open murder with use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement in September.
As we previously reported, Davis pleaded not guilty in November, at which point a judge informed him that prosecutors were not seeking the death penalty.