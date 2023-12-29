Don Lemon Warns Nikki Haley Could Be 'More Dangerous' Than Donald Trump
Don Lemon made his stance clear — warning the American people that he believes Nikki Haley as president might be "more dangerous" than Donald Trump serving a second term as commander-in-chief, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lemon was fired from CNN due in part to a controversial remark about Haley's age, and he spoke about his thoughts on the GOP primary challengers just hours after blasting Nikki over her Civil War response.
While Lemon said he doesn't want to see Trump in the Oval Office again, he argued that the ex-president is a "devil you know in many ways" and might be better than having a newcomer like Haley.
Calling the 51-year-old presidential hopeful "more dangerous" than Trump, the former news host said, "At least you know where Donald Trump stands on issues, and we have lived through a Donald Trump presidency."
Lemon accused Haley of political flip-flopping on tough-hitting topics like racism and reproductive rights.
"No one knows what Nikki Haley will do, especially when it comes to a woman's right to choose, when it comes to racism in this country, and when it comes to supporting someone who inspired an insurrection in this country," he told TMZ in a video posted to the site on Friday.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the ex-CNN anchor slammed Haley over her controversial decision to avoid saying slavery was a cause of the U.S. Civil War during a New Hampshire town hall. After facing backlash, the Republican politician changed her tune.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Nikki Haley FIRES BACK At Don Lemon After CNN Host's Controversial 'Past Her Prime' Remarks: 'You Don't Have To Be 80 To Be In DC!'
- CNN's Don Lemon Attacks 'Low Energy' Donald Trump After Ex-President's 145-Minute CPAC Speech
- CNN Turmoil: Watch Don Lemon’s Foul-Mouthed Rant That Got Him Axed From Primetime
"Of course the Civil War was about slavery," she explained in a follow-up interview. "We know that. That's the easy part of it. What I was saying was: What does it mean to us today?"
"What it means to us today is about freedom," Haley continued. "That's what that was all about."
That wasn't good enough for Lemon, who took to social media to blast the COP candidate, recalling that she didn't give him grace during the age controversy earlier this year.
"Nikki Haley wants grace for using a poor choice of words when, after I misspoke in some comments involving her, she didn't offer me that same grace, immediately and very publicly took me to task, and then fundraised off of it," he posted on X. "However, I'm glad she clarified what she should have said. And, in the spirit of the season, let's see if her actions match her corrected words moving forward."
Lemon faced scrutiny after he touched on Haley's age in February.
"This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable," said Lemon. "I think it's the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are something if not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."
Despite apologizing and clarifying that a woman's age doesn't define her professionally, Lemon was essentially canceled and lost his job after several follow-up scandals.