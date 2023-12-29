Don Lemon Warns Nikki Haley Could Be 'More Dangerous' Than Donald Trump

Don Lemon made his stance clear — warning the American people that he believes Nikki Haley as president might be "more dangerous" than Donald Trump serving a second term as commander-in-chief, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lemon was fired from CNN due in part to a controversial remark about Haley's age, and he spoke about his thoughts on the GOP primary challengers just hours after blasting Nikki over her Civil War response.