Mama June Served Custody Papers by Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Ex Over 11-Year-Old Granddaughter Kaitlyn
The custody war over Mama June's granddaughter is heating up. RadarOnline.com can reveal that the grieving mother was served custody papers by Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, over the late star's 11-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn.
According to court documents obtained by this outlet, Michael hired a process server who tracked down Mama June and slapped her with the papers on December 22 — just days before Christmas and weeks after Anna's death.
The proof of service was filed in court on December 28. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch, 44, will now have to respond in court.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Michael sued Mama June for custody on December 17. The suit came after he promised a war against his former mother-in-law after she claimed Kaitlyn wanted to live with her and her husband, Justin, following Anna's passing from cancer.
Michael and Anna were married from 2014 to 2017. He shared one daughter, 8-year-old Kylee, with the late reality star, whom he has custody of, and despite not being Kaitlyn's biological father, he argued he treated her as one of his own — even taking a parental role in her life over the years.
Michael claimed that Anna supported his relationship with Kaitlyn when she was alive. He also alleged that he acted as Kaitlyn's father, even paying for her education.
He said Anna wanted him to continue fostering his relationship with her daughter.
- All Smiles & Holding Hands! Mama June's Ex-Fiancé Sugar Bear's New Girlfriend Revealed — Photos
- Evander Kane's Estranged Wife Anna Says She's 'Ready' For A Lie Detector Test As Divorce Battle Rages On
- Kendra Wilkinson And Hank Baskett Reunite At Daughter Alijah's First Soccer Game One Month After Finalizing Nasty Divorce
After Anna's death earlier this month, Mama June reportedly took custody of Kaitlyn and planned to become her legal guardian — but Michael just proved he won't go down without a fight.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Anna lost her battle with cancer on December 9 at the age of 29. Mama June shared the sad news.
"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM," she wrote on Instagram.
"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time," Mama June concluded.
After her passing, it was also revealed that Anna secretly married her partner, Eldridge Toney, after she was diagnosed with stage IV adrenal carcinoma.
The nuptials went down in Wilkinson County, Georgia, on March 4 with Anna's brother-in-law, Lauren's husband Joshua, serving as the officiant. They decided to say "I do" when Anna learned her cancer had spread and she was told her days were numbered.