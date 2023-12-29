Mama June Served Custody Papers by Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Ex Over 11-Year-Old Granddaughter Kaitlyn

The custody war over Mama June's granddaughter is heating up. RadarOnline.com can reveal that the grieving mother was served custody papers by Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, over the late star's 11-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn.

According to court documents obtained by this outlet, Michael hired a process server who tracked down Mama June and slapped her with the papers on December 22 — just days before Christmas and weeks after Anna's death.