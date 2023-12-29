Elon Musk Will Be Deposed by Singer Grimes' Powerhouse Lawyer in Secure Location as Custody War Heats Up

Elon Musk may be one of the world's richest people — but he will still have to sit for a deposition like everyone else.

According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the tech billionaire is expected to be grilled next month by the pit bull lawyer hired by Canadian singer Grimes as they battle over the custody of their three adorable children ages, 3 to 3 months.

“Elon Musk will be deposed in person on January 5, 2024, at the secure location within the [hotel name] in Austin, Texas beginning at 9 a.m.,” according to a December email exchange between the legal eagles representing the dueling couple.