Elon Musk Will Be Deposed by Singer Grimes' Powerhouse Lawyer in Secure Location as Custody War Heats Up
Elon Musk may be one of the world's richest people — but he will still have to sit for a deposition like everyone else.
According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the tech billionaire is expected to be grilled next month by the pit bull lawyer hired by Canadian singer Grimes as they battle over the custody of their three adorable children ages, 3 to 3 months.
“Elon Musk will be deposed in person on January 5, 2024, at the secure location within the [hotel name] in Austin, Texas beginning at 9 a.m.,” according to a December email exchange between the legal eagles representing the dueling couple.
The tech tycoon, worth an estimated $232 billion, is engaged in a bare-knuckle brawl to keep the child custody case in Texas.
Grimes wants the case moved to California where she claims the kids and their nannies mostly reside.
During his depo, the Space X founder will most likely have to explain his claim that the three children lived in Texas for six consecutive months before filing a sworn petition on September 7.
In November, Musk said his two youngest kids had been in California with their mother since July and only his oldest child was with him in Texas.
“Thus, the relevant question is whether the children were physically located in Texas for six consecutive months,” stated Grimes’ renowned lawyer Becky Beaver, who described the claim as “demonstrably false.”
“They were not, and father cannot meet his burden to show otherwise.”
Court records showed Musk objected to the deposition at Beaver’s Austin office over security concerns. Musk also filed a motion to seal all the documents in the case because it exposed details about his private life that could be used by nefarious characters.
RadarOnline.com can also exclusively reveal, that the Tesla owner’s personal fixer and right-hand man, Jared J. Birchall, is also expected to face off with Beaver, an experienced legal eagle named a Texas Super Lawyer for eight consecutive years.
Birchall, who will be deposed the day before Musk, manages the billionaire's so-called ‘family office’ which includes hiring the burly security guards accused of allegedly surveilling Grimes and making her life miserable when she was with Musk.
“While mother was in Texas, however, [the] father and his security team controlled nearly every aspect of mother’s life,” Grimes stated in a legal brief that described the suffocating conditions that forced her to flee the state in August.
“They dominated and sought to wrongfully control her and the children’s lives to the extent it was detrimental to the mother’s and the children’s well-being to remain in Texas.”
Birchall may also have to answer questions as to the whereabouts of the children six months before the petition his boss filed. Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, is expected to be deposed by Musk’s lawyers via Zoom on January 8.