Elon Musk Accused of Refusing to Turn Over Information About Nannies to Ex Grimes in Custody War

“When [Musk] produced some non-responsive documents, it is apparent that he is attempting to control the flow of documents and information to conceal and secrete documents and information that are beneficial to [Grimes] and only produce documents that he perceives are beneficial to him.”

What’s more, the brief also accused Musk of waiving the right to enforce the confidentiality agreement to cherry-pick information that benefits him “while using the non-disclosure agreements as a weapon to thwart [Grimes’] acquiring information helpful to her case.”

“[Musk] apparently believes that the rules of discovery simply do not apply to him, and that he can thumb his nose at any obligation to disclose information to [Grimes] if he believes such information might level the playing field in this litigation.”