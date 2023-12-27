Elon Musk Accused of Refusing to Turn Over Information About Nannies to Ex Grimes in Custody War
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has been accused of refusing to turn over information about his children’s nannies to his ex Grimes in their custody war.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Grimes filed a searing seven-page legal brief that asked a Travis County judge to slap the Space X founder with sanctions for allegedly acting like “the rules of discovery simply do not apply to him."
Musk is desperately trying to keep his custody battle with Canadian singer and artist Grimes in Texas.
The mother of 3 of his 11 children has been trying to have the dispute fought in San Francisco court, where she said the children have resided most of the time.
Grimes, whose name is Claire Boucher, subpoenaed documents and the workers from Europa 100 LLC – the highfalutin firm that provides the nannies that watch after the three kids.
Europa is caught in the middle of the war because the non-disclosure agreement prevents its workers from talking to Grimes and Musk has allegedly refused to completely waive the confidentiality agreement, the court papers charged.
“Through his objections and directives, [Musk] also precluded Europa 100, LLC from complying with a subpoena that seeks documents and information that is highly relevant to the jurisdictional issues,” Grimes’ renowned lawyer Becky Beaver wrote in a scathing December 20 legal brief.
“When [Musk] produced some non-responsive documents, it is apparent that he is attempting to control the flow of documents and information to conceal and secrete documents and information that are beneficial to [Grimes] and only produce documents that he perceives are beneficial to him.”
What’s more, the brief also accused Musk of waiving the right to enforce the confidentiality agreement to cherry-pick information that benefits him “while using the non-disclosure agreements as a weapon to thwart [Grimes’] acquiring information helpful to her case.”
“[Musk] apparently believes that the rules of discovery simply do not apply to him, and that he can thumb his nose at any obligation to disclose information to [Grimes] if he believes such information might level the playing field in this litigation.”
As RadaraOnline.com previously reported, the X owner wants the Family Court judge to seal court documents and prevent Grimes from demanding a bucket of invasive discovery documents revealing his private life because various nefarious figures want him dead.
Musk said he "faces an array of security threats to himself and his family members from both state and non-state actors,” according to a December 4, 2023, motion to seal the case.
But Grimes charged he’s using the security issue as a smoke screen to allegedly conceal documents or prevent her from obtaining documents and the names of the nannies “she needs to use to examine and cross-examine persons who [Musk] has listed as potential witnesses.”
At one point, Musk’s legal team promised to hand over ALL the documents but in a last-minute “bait-and-switch,” the evidence delivered to Grimes was “substantially unresponsive” to the discovery demand.
“Consistent with [Musk’s] ongoing discovery abuse in this case, he lodged spurious objections that are inapplicable to the documents requested in a motion for protection,” Grimes’ lawyer charged.
A judge has yet to ruled on the request for sanctions.