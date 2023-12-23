'Array Of Security Threats': Elon Musk Pleads For Custody Battle Records to Be Sealed Over Fears For His Safety
SpaceX founder Elon Musk is on a mission to seal court documents in his Texas child custody court battle because he’s concerned for his life and the lives of his children, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The stunning court admission is the first time the opinionated tech billionaire has revealed his innermost fears as he battles the mother of their three children, Canadian singer and artist Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher.
In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the X owner told a Travis County family court judge he has a target on his back both here in the United States and around the globe.
Musk, 52, claimed Grimes is demanding a bucket of invasive discovery documents and filing court papers exposing details about his private life that could be used by various nefarious figures who may want him dead.
Musk said he "faces an array of security threats to himself and his family members from both state and non-state actors,” he argued in a December 4, 2023 motion to seal the case.
“There have also been prior incidents of stalking. For this reason, [Musk] has an on-body protection detail to ensure the safety, security, and privacy of [Musk] and his family. There is a staff of multiple bodyguards who are assigned shifts to protect [Musk] and his family.
“The information which will be filed in this case could jeopardize [Musk] and his children's safety if made available to the public.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Musk, filed a petition seeking custody in Texas on September 7 and Boucher filed her own “petition to establish parental relationship” in San Francisco a few weeks later.
Musk decided to request for the court filings to be sealed after Boucher filed court documents exposing details about his other children, estimated to be about 11, according to the N.Y. Post.
“[Musk’s] level of concern in this case was recently heightened after [Boucher] filed pleading that referenced not only the children which are the subject of this suit, but also [Musk’] other children which have nothing to do with this proceeding,” the court documents stated.
“Hence, the court’s file should be guarded from public view not only for the privacy and safety of [Musk] and his children which are the subject of this suit, but also for the privacy and safety of [Musk’s] other children.”
The security concern is so extreme, Musk objected to a videotaped deposition at Boucher’s lawyer’s office. Instead, Musk’s lawyer requested a top secret “secured location in Austin, Texas," that will only be revealed to Boucher’s lawyers, according to Business Insider.
Musk also complained that Grimes' demand for certain documents was “unduly burdensome, harassing and annoying,” and “constitute invasions of [Musk’s] privacy,” according to a motion for a protection order to fend off Grimes’ request for details about his life and the lives of his children.