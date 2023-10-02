'Get Help': Elon Musk Sparks Outrage for Trolling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Over Aid Request
Tech mogul Elon Musk was told to "get help" after he posted a meme mocking Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Musk, 52, posted a meme of Zelenskyy, 45, after the Ukrainian president visited Washington D.C. last week to appeal to U.S. lawmakers for more aid as Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war raged on.
Musk's tweet was a riff off of the "frustrated boy meme" along with the caption, "When it's been 5 minutes and you haven't asked for a billion dollars in aid."
Musk, who had a reported net worth of over $245 billion, was quickly slammed online after posting the meme, which critics saw as insensitive and childish as thousands of Ukrainians were killed, gravely injured, and displaced as a result of the ongoing war.
Former CIA member John Sipher responded to Musk's post and told the Tesla found to simply "get help."
"The world’s richest man has taken possession of a global social media platform used by the world’s journalists, scientists, governments, private citizens, businesses, religions, militaries and health/emergency services to share all vital information—It’s going as you might expect," read one scathing take.
Another fired back at Musk, "b---- your own companies have received more subsidies than Ukraine ever has… go ahead & take many seats."
Musk's post came as Republican members of Congress, who hold the majority, scrambled to find common ground on spending bills to avert a government shutdown. Among Republicans, key opposition was sending additional aid to Ukraine.
As the clock inched closer to the government shutdown deadline, Republicans struck down a measure that provided additional aid to Ukraine late Sunday night, effectively tabling the much-needed funding for the foreseeable future as Congress voted to fund the government for the next 45 days.
Aid for Ukraine has been a hot topic in the U.S., with one side viewing funding as an American pillar against threats towards democracy like Putin's ruthless regime, as others push back against the U.S. helping foreign nations instead of their own citizens.
Nonetheless, Musk's mocking of Zelenskyy seeking aid for his country was viewed in bad taste, even by some conservative groups.
"Why do mock a brave leader who leads his nation in its heroic fight for their freedom? Have you no shame?" commented the X account Republicans Against Trump, to which another user responded, "Because Zelenskyy dares to stand up to Putin and Elon never could."