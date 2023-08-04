Sadistic Putin Colonel 'Tortured' Ukrainian POWs by 'Electrocuting Their Genitals'

A Russian colonel working under Vladimir Putin’s command reportedly tortured nearly 20 Ukrainian prisoners of war by electrocuting their genitals, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come as Putin’s war against Ukraine continues to escalate more than 17 months after it first started in February 2022, it was revealed that Russian Colonel Oleksandr Naumenko is wanted for torturing at least 17 Ukrainian POWs.