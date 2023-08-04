Sadistic Putin Colonel 'Tortured' Ukrainian POWs by 'Electrocuting Their Genitals'
A Russian colonel working under Vladimir Putin’s command reportedly tortured nearly 20 Ukrainian prisoners of war by electrocuting their genitals, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come as Putin’s war against Ukraine continues to escalate more than 17 months after it first started in February 2022, it was revealed that Russian Colonel Oleksandr Naumenko is wanted for torturing at least 17 Ukrainian POWs.
According to the human rights law firm Global Rights Compliance, Naumenko was also suspected of waterboarding, suffocating, and brutally beating scores of other Ukrainian POWs inside torture chambers located in the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson.
"The identification of individual Russian perpetrators is well underway,” the human rights group reported this week, according to Daily Star.
"Corroborated evidence points to one Russian soldier, Oleksandr Naumenko, having ordered sexual violence in the form of genital electrocution against 17 separate victims in the Kherson detention centers,” Global Rights Compliance added.
Even more startling are reports that Naumenko threatened to cut off the genitalia of those Ukrainian POWs under his supervision.
The Russian colonel has since been accused of committing a war crime, a crime against humanity, and a crime of genocide for his alleged actions.
"Sexual violence during conflict may be classified as a war crime, crime against humanity, and a crime of genocide if other necessary elements are satisfied,” Global Rights Compliance said.
Meanwhile, British barrister and Global Rights Compliance co-founder Wayne Jordash further detailed the harrowing torture techniques that took place in Kherson before the city was liberated in November.
"The torture and sexual violence tactics the Office of the Prosecution is uncovering from the Kherson detention centers suggests that Putin’s plan to extinguish Ukrainian identity includes a range of crimes evocative of genocide,” he charged.
"At the very least the pattern that we are observing is consistent with a cynical and calculated plan to humiliate and terrorize millions of Ukrainian citizens in order to subjugate them to the diktat of the Kremlin,” Jordash continued.
"We are committed to investigating these crimes and prosecuting those responsible for these attacks against Ukrainian citizens.''
Anna Mykytenko, the human rights group’s senior legal advisor, suggested the suspected war crimes that took place in Kherson were “just the tip of the iceberg” in Putin’s “barbaric plan” to “obliterate an entire population” of Ukrainians.
“The true scale of Russia's war crimes remains unknown but what we can say for certain is that the psychological consequences of these cruel crimes on Ukrainian people will be engrained in their minds for years to come,” she said this week.
"What we are witnessing in Kherson is just the tip of the iceberg in Putin’s barbaric plan to obliterate an entire population,” Mykytenko continued.
"Justice will be served for Ukrainian survivors as we continue our mission to identify and hold perpetrators accountable. Impunity is not an option.''
Colonel Naumenko, the suspected perpetrator of the numerous alleged war crimes that took place in Kherson, reportedly escaped the city unscathed when it was liberated by Ukraine’s military in November.