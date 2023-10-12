Elon Musk Facing Sanctions Over Gruesome Videos of Hamas Attacks Being Spread on X

A report from Politico noted both sides have a lot at stake. Musk will want to defend his reputation as a responsible owner while upholding his commitment to free speech.

The EU, on the other hand, will be keen to ensure the information being spread on X follows their regulation, known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), regarding the dissemination of illegal content, transparent advertising, and disinformation.

X will likely be one of the first companies to be investigated under the EU's social media rules.

An urgent letter sent to Musk on the DSA obligations noted there were three important aspects that needed to be promptly addressed. "First, you need to be very transparent and clear on what content is permitted under your terms and consistently and diligently enforce your own policies," Breton wrote, noting it's "particularly relevant when it comes to violent and terrorist content" that circulates on the platform.