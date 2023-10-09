Elon Musk Mocked for Promoting 'Anti-Semitic' and 'Fake' News Accounts About Israel-Palestine Conflict
Elon Musk was mocked online this weekend after he promoted two “anti-Semitic” and “fake” news accounts about the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Israel declared war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday, Musk took to X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – to promote two accounts accused of posting anti-Semitic and fake information.
“For following the war in real-time, @WarMonitors and @sentdefender are good,” the billionaire Tesla CEO wrote on Sunday. “It is also worth following direct sources on the ground. Please add interesting options in replies below.”
“You’re welcome,” Musk responded after the two accounts thanked him for the promotion. “As always, please stay as close to the truth as possible, even for stuff you don’t like. This platform aspires to maximize signal/noise of the human collective.”
Musk’s tweets were quickly called out by a number of X users who noted how both @WarMonitors and @sentdefender had a history of pushing alleged misinformation, referring to Hamas as “resistance fighters,” and using the word “Jew” as a slur.
“@WarMonitors is a rancid hate account that puts the word ‘Israel’ in quotes and refers to Hamas terrorists as ‘resistance’ fighters,” one user wrote. “I suppose you could follow it to see pro-terrorist propaganda. Not a reliable source.”
“The guy Musk recommends for information on the Israel-Hamas escalation is an anti-Semitic account with a history of spreading misinformation,” added another X user.
“Elon Musk boosting two regular fake news posters who have historically posted debunked videos,” a third user wrote. “Neither are on the ground or verify. Both have shared AI-generated videos in the past as real. They just share any garbage they come across to rack up views.”
Musk then deleted his initial controversial post and re-published it without mentioning @WarMonitors and @sentdefender.
“As always, please try stay as close to the truth as possible, even for stuff you don’t like,” the X owner wrote without any apology. “This platform aspires to maximize signal/noise of the human collective.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Musk was not the first person to come under fire over his response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine.
Democratic House Reps. Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib also came under fire on Sunday after they “glorified” the Palestinian militant group’s attack against Israel on Saturday that reportedly left four Americans and more than 700 Israelis dead.
“Shame on anyone who glorifies as ‘resistance’ the largest single-day mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust,” fellow Democratic House Rep. Ritchie Torres wrote after Bush and Tlaib criticized the Israeli government.
“It is reprehensible and repulsive,” Torres added.