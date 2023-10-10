‘Scorched-Earth’: Amber Heard Used Ex Elon Musk to Threaten Warner Bros With Lawsuit if Actress Was Fired From 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard was set to be fired from her role as Mera in the sequel to Aquaman but she called up her ex-Elon Musk to stop Warner Bros from cutting her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, following Aquaman’s 2018 release, the film’s director, James Wan, and the studio had agreed to find another actress.

Insiders told Variety that the studio claimed the decision was due to a “lack of chemistry” between Heard and the lead star, Jason Momoa.