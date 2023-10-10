‘Scorched-Earth’: Amber Heard Used Ex Elon Musk to Threaten Warner Bros With Lawsuit if Actress Was Fired From 'Aquaman 2'
Amber Heard was set to be fired from her role as Mera in the sequel to Aquaman but she called up her ex-Elon Musk to stop Warner Bros from cutting her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, following Aquaman’s 2018 release, the film’s director, James Wan, and the studio had agreed to find another actress.
Insiders told Variety that the studio claimed the decision was due to a “lack of chemistry” between Heard and the lead star, Jason Momoa.
Sources close to Wan and Warner Bros claim the decision was made in 2018 — several months before Heard was sued for defamation by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Insiders from Heard’s world refute the lack of chemistry claim and point out the actress did multiple tests with Momoa before being hired.
However, despite the studio and Wan’s desire to fire Heard, sources claim the actress called up her ex-boyfriend for help.
Variety reported that Musk, in turn, called up his legal team to handle the situation. A source told the outlet that the tech billionaire’s lawyers sent a “scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down” if Heard wasn’t brought back for Aquaman 2.
The studio ended up folding after receiving the threats and kept Heard in the film. The actress’ role in the film has been questioned for months.
Reports initially claimed she was going to be cut out of the film fully due to the Depp drama but she made a brief appearance in the recently released trailer.
Variey’s bombshell report claimed Heard had to deal with Momoa bullying her on set. Records revealed in Heard’s court battle with Depp showed she talked about Momoa to her therapist.
The notes described the Aquaman 2 set as “hostile” and referenced Momoa dressing up as Depp on set.
“Jason said he wanted me fired,” the notes read. “Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too.”
Momoa declined to comment on the story.
A rep for DC said, “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”
Another source claimed, “Jason works his ass off, likes to have a beer once in a while like everyone, but doesn’t show up drunk to set.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Heard and Musk started dating in 2017 and ended things officially in 2018.
During the Depp trial, a former friend of Heard's sister Whitney claimed the actress' mother spilled all about Musk. Heard's mom claimed the actress told her mom that Musk was "controlling, abusive and that she was in a legal battle with him over the rights to embryos that they had created together."
The friend said she was told Musk wanted to destroy the embryos while Heard wanted to keep them to have a baby.
In July 2021, Heard announced she welcomed a baby Oonagh Paige via a surrogate. She did not reveal the name of the father.