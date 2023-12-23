Home > Exclusives > Teyana Taylor Exclusive Teyana Taylor Denies Ex Iman Shumpert's Claim She Blabbed About Divorce to Media, Says She Only Revealed Split Source: MEGA Teyana Taylor is fighting her estranged husband, Iman Shumpert's allegations that she blabbed about their divorce. By: Whitney Vasquez Dec. 22 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Teyana Taylor is fighting her estranged husband, Iman Shumpert's allegations that she blabbed about their divorce, claiming she only told the world about their separation. In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the singer, 33, insisted that "she attempted to keep this matter private and succeeded" until her basketball player ex filed a motion for their full names to be exposed in their divorce docs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Teyana secretly filed for divorce in January using only their initials. The move kept their breakup hidden for months.

As this outlet reported, Taylor secretly filed for divorce in January using only their initials, which kept their high-profile breakup hidden for months before she announced their split on social media. It wasn't until Shumpert filed his motion, demanding their legal names be listed, that the divorce was made public.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA She accused Iman of cheating and emotional abuse.

Shumpert, 33, accused Taylor of spilling her plans to divorce him to several media outlets — an allegation she's denying. "On or about Sunday, 9/17/23 [Taylor] announced on social media that she and [Shumpert] have been separated 'for a while', with plans to divorce. She repeated the announcement to the LA Times newspaper, Vanity Fair magazine, and other sources of media," the retired NBA star's motion read.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Iman accused Taylor of spilling her plans to divorce him to several media outlets — an allegation she denied.

In the documents filed on Thursday, Taylor "admits that she made an announcement on social media that the parties were separated but denies the remaining allegations." She's demanding the judge deny Shumpert's request to swap their initials for their true legal names. She also wants her ex to pay for "any and all necessary and reasonable attorney’s fees and costs of litigation."

Article continues below advertisement

Teyana — who shares two children, daughters Iman "Junie" Tayla, 7, and Rue Rose, 3, with Shumpert — revealed their separation on social media in November. "I mind my business, don't bother nobody & y'all know I've never played about my children, family & our privacy," her post began. "I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc." Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Source: MEGA The two are fighting over custody of their daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

"So everyone claiming 'Teyana said' didn't get any statements directly from ME," Taylor continued. "These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see."

She insisted that "protecting my family is one thing I've ALWAYS done & for my children I will continue to do so." "Please if y'all love y'all play nieces Junie & Rue like y'all have shown, please allow my self & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace," Teyana stated, adding, "Love y'all."

Powered by RedCircle