Cardi B, Ex Offset Sued for 'Significant Property Damage' to Luxe Rental Home and Unpaid Rent

Cardi B and Offset are being dragged to court by a landlord who claims the rap megastars owe them money for unpaid rent, utility fees, and "significant property damage" to their splashy Los Angeles rental home.

The couple moved into the property in early 2022 and lived in the abode with their family for "approximately 20 months, [allegedly] vacating the home without notice in October 2023," according to the court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com.