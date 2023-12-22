Cardi B, Ex Offset Sued for 'Significant Property Damage' to Luxe Rental Home and Unpaid Rent
Cardi B and Offset are being dragged to court by a landlord who claims the rap megastars owe them money for unpaid rent, utility fees, and "significant property damage" to their splashy Los Angeles rental home.
The couple moved into the property in early 2022 and lived in the abode with their family for "approximately 20 months, [allegedly] vacating the home without notice in October 2023," according to the court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The company, Rapkin and Associates, claimed Cardi and Offset "failed to pay rent and utilities for a period of time," and they are now seeking a payout for those dues and for the destruction of key features in the home which includes a stone exterior and picturesque backyard view.
Those damages include "permanent stains and scratches" to the limestone tile floors, rugs, and curtains, plus colored paint on the white leather couches and dining room leather chairs, according to the filing.
The landlord alleged Cardi and Offset also left behind "burn marks on tables, counters, couches, chairs, and cabinets; broken furniture; broken speakers; and excessive holes and marks on the walls."
Rapkin and Associates claim that it could cost up to $85,000 to fix the luxurious rental home and get it back up to par, alleging they already tried to resolve this issue outside of court but were ignored. RadarOnline.com has reached out to their reps for comment.
They have not yet responded to the lawsuit.
Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017 and share two kids together. The WAP hitmaker, however, revealed on an Instagram Live in early December that she was single.
Just weeks ago, it appeared all was well as Offset gifted Cardi a massive floral arrangement in honor of their fifth wedding anniversary.
The former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star told fans that she waited for the right time before sharing news of her relationship status.
"I have been afraid … Not afraid, I just don't know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been, like, a sign," Cardi shared. "I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open," the chart-topping performer said. "I don't know. I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning."