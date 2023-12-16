Cardi B Accuses Offset of 'Playing Games' While He Stays Out Celebrating His Birthday Until 5 AM in Miami
Cardi B called out estranged husband Offset after he partied all night long in Miami for his birthday amid their nasty breakup, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an emotional, expletive-ridden video, Cardi accused Offset, who she shares two children with, of repeatedly treating her poorly and not taking their relationship issues seriously when they were together.
In the heated Instagram livestream, Cardi's voice cracked with pain as she unloaded on Offset. The Bodak Yellow rapper said it was "so sad" how her estranged husband liked to "play games" when she was at her "most vulnerable" and "not the most confident."
Cardi appeared to suggest that Offset was purposefully acting out because "he knows I'm in my house. He knows that I'm chilling. He knows that I'm not doing the most."
"I've really been sparing you," Cardi continued. She slammed Offset for "feeling yourself" and "playing games" because of the success of his new "b---- a-- album," which she helped promote.
"You've really been f------ doing me dirty after so many f------ years," Cardi screamed.
Her voice became hoarse and her rage was palpable as she accused the Bad and Boujee rapper of being ungrateful for her support over the years and never saying thank you.
While Cardi was hurt and upset over their relationship at home, Offset was carefree in Miami. The rapper appeared to only be focused on one thing: epically celebrating his birthday.
The Say My Grace rapper went all out for his big day. He hit up two popular nightclubs with friends — and a sprinter van full of mystery women who accompanied his group.
Offset and his crew first stopped at Coco Miami, where they stayed until 3 AM, but the rapper's birthday bash wasn't over just yet. The group continued the celebration at Playa in South Beach before finally calling it quits at 5 AM.
After Offset's long night out, Cardi appeared to be completely done with her estranged husband, though the pair has been known to have a tumultuous relationship.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, breakup rumors were sparked in early December when fans noticed the on-again, off-again couple had unfollowed each other on social media.
Cardi later confirmed the breakup and revealed they had been split up for a while. They had been married since 2017.