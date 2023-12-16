Cardi B Accuses Offset of 'Playing Games' While He Stays Out Celebrating His Birthday Until 5 AM in Miami

In the heated Instagram livestream, Cardi's voice cracked with pain as she unloaded on Offset. The Bodak Yellow rapper said it was "so sad" how her estranged husband liked to "play games" when she was at her "most vulnerable" and "not the most confident."

Cardi appeared to suggest that Offset was purposefully acting out because "he knows I'm in my house. He knows that I'm chilling. He knows that I'm not doing the most."

