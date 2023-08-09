Offset and Ex-label Quality Control Drop Dueling Lawsuits Over His Solo Music Profits
Cardi B’s husband Offset and his former label Quality Control have both dropped their lawsuits against the other following a bitter public feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, earlier this week, Offset informed the court he was dropping all claims against his ex-label. In addition, Quality Control said they were dismissing their countersuit.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Offset sued claiming Quality Control was improperly demanding a cut of his solo work.
Offset was signed to Quality Control with his band Migos.
“Quality Control also collected a sizable proportion of all the money that Offset made through his ingenuity and hard work,” the suit read.
The lawsuit said Offset signed his first deal with the label in 2013. The agreement provided the label with full control and 50% of his profits.
“When he came to understand the full ramification of the deal that he entered into, Offset set out to regain control of his solo career (notwithstanding Quality Control’s overreaching deal with Migos as a group, which remains in place,” the suit said.
Offset said he negotiated a settlement with Quality Control in 2021, which allowed him to reclaim the rights to his future solo work and residuals.
After the parties executed the deal, Offset said he released a single titled 54321 which his ex-label tried to claim ownership in.
Offset argued the settlement that he paid handsomely for barred this type of behavior.
“Offset now brings this action to vindicate his rights and make it clear to the world that Offset, not Quality Control, owns Offset’s music,” the suit read.
Quality Control argued that despite the settlement, the original deal with Capitol was structured so they still got paid.
QC argued, “Having continued to accept the benefits of working directly with Capitol (after Defendant assigned to Offset its rights under the Offset/Capital Agreement) in connection with the production of recordings as works for hire, and because, under the Label Deal Agreement, as amended, 100 percent of the copyright rights in recordings made by Offset as works for hire for Capitol are automatically assigned by Capitol to Quality Control, Plaintiffs are estopped from taking the position in this action that they are the owner of such recordings, rather than Capitol or its assignee, Quality Control.”
The label also accused Offset of breaching a confidential agreement.
Now, both sides have dropped their suits. Sources told TMZ that Offset has no plans to rejoin Quality Control.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Cardi B filed her own lawsuit this week.