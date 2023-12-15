'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Ordered to Serve Prison Sentence Nearly 9 Hours Away From Family

The location is for female offenders and is a far drive for her loved ones who reside in Missouri, who might want to pay Williams visits while she does the time for her crimes.

The former VH1 personality found out her prison fate in October after being charged with 15 fraud-related felonies, including five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS, and three counts of wire fraud.

In her plea agreement, Williams confessed to under-reporting her income on tax returns for 2017-2019 and falsely claiming a niece and nephew as dependents.