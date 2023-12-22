Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Has Meltdown on Fox News Over Nikki Haley Coverage

donald trump rages
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump attacked Nikki Haley over a 'Fox & Friends' segment.

By:

Dec. 22 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump blasted Fox News after the network aired a new political poll that showed Nikki Haley gaining momentum with Republican voters in New Hampshire, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump took to Truth Social on Friday and fired off a series of all-caps posts attacking his perceived enemies.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump repeats illegal immigrants poisoning blood country hitler
Source: MEGA

Trump ranted on Truth Social following a segment on a political poll that found Nikki Haley was gaining momentum.

Trump's outrage was sparked by a segment on Friday morning's edition of Fox & Friends. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu joined the panel to discuss a poll out of his state that found Haley within four points of Trump's lead.

While the panel branded American Research Group's poll an "outlier," the consensus was that results signed a narrowing gap between the two campaigns. To no one's surprise, the embattled ex-president did not take kindly to the discussion.

Article continues below advertisement
fox friends star steve doocy laughed at suggesting nikki haley independent trump
Source: MEGA

The American Research Group poll found Haley within 4 points of Trump.

Naturally, Trump kicked off his rage posting by claiming the American Research Group poll shared by the conservative network was "FAKE" before he insulted his political opponent.

"FAKE NEW HAMPSHIRE POLL WAS RELEASED ON BIRDBRAIN," Trump wrote. "JUST ANOTHER SCAM!"

He then claimed "RATINGS CHALLENGED FOXNEWS" would focus coverage on the poll and "PLAY IT TO THE HILT."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @REALDONALDTRUMP/TRUTHSOCIAL

Trump shared the results of the 'REAL POLL' in a follow up post.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Trump concluded the first post by claiming Sununu, who endorsed Haley, was "NOW ONE OF THE LEAST POPULAR GOVERNORS IN U.S." before promising to share results from the "REAL POLL" with loyal MAGA followers soon.

Unlike most promises issued to his unwavering base, Trump stayed true to his word and quickly shared the results of a different New Hampshire poll in a follow-up post.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump pressure michigan workers not certify election audio
Source: MEGA

The Colorado Supreme Court recently ruled Trump was disqualified from the state's primary ballot due to a constitutional insurrection clause.

Trump proceeded to share the so-called "REAL POLL" results in the form of a screenshot of a post from Interactive Polls on X, formerly Twitter.

It appeared Trump accepted the second poll as legitimate because his lead was considerably higher at 30 points, though Haley still polled ahead of Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Ironically, the follow-up post seemingly supported the Fox & Friends discussion on increasing support for the Haley campaign heading into the election year.

Article continues below advertisement

While Trump attacked his adversaries and picked apart poll results online, his legal woes raged on in the real world.

The Colorado Supreme Court recently issued a bombshell ruling that disqualified Trump from the state's Republican primary ballot, citing Section 3 of the 14 Amendment, which prohibits individuals who have engaged in insurrection from holding office.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.