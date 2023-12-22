Donald Trump Has Meltdown on Fox News Over Nikki Haley Coverage
Donald Trump blasted Fox News after the network aired a new political poll that showed Nikki Haley gaining momentum with Republican voters in New Hampshire, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump took to Truth Social on Friday and fired off a series of all-caps posts attacking his perceived enemies.
Trump's outrage was sparked by a segment on Friday morning's edition of Fox & Friends. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu joined the panel to discuss a poll out of his state that found Haley within four points of Trump's lead.
While the panel branded American Research Group's poll an "outlier," the consensus was that results signed a narrowing gap between the two campaigns. To no one's surprise, the embattled ex-president did not take kindly to the discussion.
Naturally, Trump kicked off his rage posting by claiming the American Research Group poll shared by the conservative network was "FAKE" before he insulted his political opponent.
"FAKE NEW HAMPSHIRE POLL WAS RELEASED ON BIRDBRAIN," Trump wrote. "JUST ANOTHER SCAM!"
He then claimed "RATINGS CHALLENGED FOXNEWS" would focus coverage on the poll and "PLAY IT TO THE HILT."
Trump concluded the first post by claiming Sununu, who endorsed Haley, was "NOW ONE OF THE LEAST POPULAR GOVERNORS IN U.S." before promising to share results from the "REAL POLL" with loyal MAGA followers soon.
Unlike most promises issued to his unwavering base, Trump stayed true to his word and quickly shared the results of a different New Hampshire poll in a follow-up post.
Trump proceeded to share the so-called "REAL POLL" results in the form of a screenshot of a post from Interactive Polls on X, formerly Twitter.
It appeared Trump accepted the second poll as legitimate because his lead was considerably higher at 30 points, though Haley still polled ahead of Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Vivek Ramaswamy.
Ironically, the follow-up post seemingly supported the Fox & Friends discussion on increasing support for the Haley campaign heading into the election year.
While Trump attacked his adversaries and picked apart poll results online, his legal woes raged on in the real world.
The Colorado Supreme Court recently issued a bombshell ruling that disqualified Trump from the state's Republican primary ballot, citing Section 3 of the 14 Amendment, which prohibits individuals who have engaged in insurrection from holding office.