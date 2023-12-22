Utah Mom-to-Be Killed, Husband's Leg Amputated After Horror Crash on Way to Tell Families Baby News Over Holidays

A young mom-to-be from Utah and her husband were traveling home for the holidays, not knowing it would be their final moments spent together, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Aesthetician/Clover Skin Bar CEO Chloe Stott, 24, and her spouse, Parker, were en route to Arizona and looking forward to sharing their exciting baby news with family when they got into a horrific car accident at 8:30 PM on Wednesday that claimed both the lives of Chloe and her unborn child, leaving their loved ones devastated.