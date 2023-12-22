Utah Mom-to-Be Killed, Husband's Leg Amputated After Horror Crash on Way to Tell Families Baby News Over Holidays
A young mom-to-be from Utah and her husband were traveling home for the holidays, not knowing it would be their final moments spent together, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Aesthetician/Clover Skin Bar CEO Chloe Stott, 24, and her spouse, Parker, were en route to Arizona and looking forward to sharing their exciting baby news with family when they got into a horrific car accident at 8:30 PM on Wednesday that claimed both the lives of Chloe and her unborn child, leaving their loved ones devastated.
Parker was airlifted to the Arizona Burn Center, "where he is under intense care to save his life," and was forced to undergo leg amputation. As of Friday, he remains hospitalized, according to a GoFundMe made in their honor.
The Volvo driver was also transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
Police said the accident happened when the couple's white Toyota Tundra pickup truck was passing vehicles in a legal passing zone but failed to complete the pass and hit a white Volvo commercial truck tractor pulling a trailer loaded with home goods head-on.
The fundraiser titled "Parker and Chloe Forever" has received more than 2,000 donations and well-wishes for the family, raising $120,484 out of a $250k goal within 16 hours.
"The purpose of the GoFundMe is to provide the necessary financial support for a young family whose lives changed in the blink of an eye," according to the description. "Medical bills, financial support and funeral services among many other reasons."
Chloe and Parker have been married for four years and were over the moon to tell loved ones they were starting a family before the tragic accident. She had overcome loss just a few years ago with the death of her father from cancer in 2015.
The roadway was shut down for six hours following the crash, which saw the couple's car totaled and the truck heavily damaged.
Chloe had shared a series of loving snapshots with Parker on the day of their crash, which many people have now commented on to share their condolences.
"The sweet looks of pure love. This glowing location. The heavenly white outfit. The truest caption. This time. What divinely inspired action. She is in tune and connected," one tribute read. "Just like everything she has done. Intuitive and incredibly special and inspired."
"Her dad is holding her and her baby rn!" another person wrote. "Praying for this fam!"