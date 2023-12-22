Former Federal Prosecutor Told Congress She's 'Not Authorized' To Speak About Hunter Biden Investigation
Former Delaware Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf stated 79 times during her testimony to Congress that she was "not authorized" by the Department of Justice to give answers regarding the ongoing case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Wolf has been accused of shielding President Joe Biden and son Hunter during a criminal investigation.
According to the Post, Wolf referred to a December 12 letter from Associate Deputy Attorney General Bradley Weinsheimer dozens of times during her House Judiciary Committee deposition last week.
"[T]he Department generally does not authorize congressional testimony from line-level personnel, especially relating to an ongoing investigation with charges pending in court. The Department has declined to do so in connection with this matter," Weinsheimer's letter stated.
Wolf's refusal to answer presented a roadblock for Republican lawmakers who are attempting to substantiate whistleblower claims, which claim Wolf and other colleagues protected the president and first son during a probe into an alleged overseas criminal scheme.
Wolf sat for the deposition just one day after House Republicans voted to authorize an impeachment inquiry into the Democrat president.
Wolf is at the center of cover up allegations by two IRS whistleblowers working the tax fraud investigation into Hunter. The whistleblowers were specifically looking into the first son's foreign income from Ukraine and China.
In previous congressional testimony, the whistleblowers claimed Wolf not only barred inquiries into President Biden, but also warned Hunter's attorneys of crucial steps in the investigation.
Wolf was additionally part of a team of prosecutors who signed off on a plea deal for Hunter's tax and gun charges in June, which ultimately fell apart in the eleventh hour.
While Wolf refused to answer certain questions, her testimony, or rather lack thereof, could still prove beneficial for Republican lawmakers who are eager to take on the so-called Biden crime family.
House Republicans have accused the Biden administration of interfering in their efforts.
While Wolf rejected dozens of questions, the former federal prosecutor was not completely silent in her deposition.
According to the Post, Wolf did not refute testimony from IRS supervisor Gary Shapley and case agent Joseph Ziegler, who oversaw the investigation for three years and worked on the case for five years, respectively.
Back in July, Ziegler testified that tax investigators discovered in December 2020 that Wolf "reached out to Hunter Biden’s defense counsel and told them" about a plan to search a northern Virginia storage facility for business records, subsequently "circumventing our chance to get to evidence from potentially being destroyed, manipulated or concealed."
Shapley also testified that investigators were blocked from searching a guest house at the Biden's Delaware property months earlier.