Joe Biden Paid Almost $2.75 Million in Cash for Beach House Around the Time Hunter Seemingly Threatened His Business Partners: Report

Hunter sent a message to Henry Zhao which read, "I a sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight."

"Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following direction," he continued. "I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father."

According to the report, there is no proof that Joe actually was sitting with his son, but metadata from photos obtained by outlets from Hunter's infamous laptop show he was at his father's Wilmington mansion, on the same day the threatening text was sent.