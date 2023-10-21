Joe Biden Paid Almost $2.75 Million in Cash for Beach House Around the Time Hunter Seemingly Threatened His Business Partners: Report
President Joe Biden paid nearly $3 million in cash for his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, house just days before Hunter sent "threatening" texts to his Chinese business partner demanding the close of a $10 million deal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Daily Mail, Biden bought the home around the time he was initially going to be ending his political career – just five months after the end of his vice presidency to Barack Obama ended when he was well into his 70s.
The former VP at the time, who had spent almost all his adult life in public service, bought the home for just under $2.75 million in cash.
Hunter sent a message to Henry Zhao which read, "I a sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight."
"Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following direction," he continued. "I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father."
According to the report, there is no proof that Joe actually was sitting with his son, but metadata from photos obtained by outlets from Hunter's infamous laptop show he was at his father's Wilmington mansion, on the same day the threatening text was sent.
James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee and one of the top Republicans calling for Biden's impeachment, called the all-cash house purchase "suspicious."
"The fact that Joe Biden purchased a luxurious beach house around the same time his family was receiving millions from a CCP-linked company raises many questions that need to be answered," Comer told the outlet.
"The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the money trail to determine the extent of President Biden's involvement in his family's influence-peddling schemes and its impact on our national security," he added.
Senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley have spent years investigating Hunter's shady foreign business activities. Recently, Johnson claimed that the transaction "underscores the imperative" of obtaining all of the Bidens' bank records.
"The corruption of the Biden crime family has been obvious for years," Johnson told the Daily Mail.
"This is just another piece of evidence that will probably be ignored once again by most of the mainstream media," he continued. "It also underscores the imperative of obtaining all the bank records from all the Bidens who have benefited from Joe and Hunter's grifts."
The White House has repeatedly denied the President's involvement with his son's business. However, Biden aides have stopped claiming that he and his son "never spoke" about Hunter's foreign dealings.