Godmother of San Diego Brothers, 4 and 8, Killed by Driver in Police-Pursuit Crash Raises Five-Figure Sum for Grieving Family
The godmother of two San Diego brothers, 8 and 4, has raised nearly $24k to honor the boys after a car allegedly trying to evade police slammed into their family's vehicle at high speeds.
RadarOnline.com has learned the siblings, who were identified as Malikai and Mason Orozco-Romero, were sitting in the backseat when they were killed instantly during the tragic crash that happened on the evening of Dec. 8 on an off-ramp at Interstate 405.
Brittany Phommavong, who launched the GoFundMe, confirmed their favorite "auntie/caretaker" Lizbeth as well as the boys' mother, Victoria Romero, were also in the Honda when it was struck by a BMW allegedly fleeing police, causing their car to crash into a tree and set ablaze.
Both the boys died while Lizbeth and Victoria were sent to the hospital where Victoria still remains in critical condition.
"Everyone who knows these kids knows no matter what they were going through they always carried a beautiful smile on their face," the description read. "This tragedy isn't fair. I'm really lost for words. I just appreciate everyone's love and support. Anything is appreciated."
Angel Velazquez Salgado, 20, is charged with two counts of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, felony evading and driving without a license.
Jail records reviewed by RadarOnline.com show he was booked on Dec. 9. Salgado's current bail status notes that he is not eligible for release.
Salgado is accused of trying to run away from the scene after going up to 100 miles per hour during the chase, later taking off his clothes to go undetected. He was arrested a few blocks away after being discovered in a residential neighborhood.
Deputy District Attorney Jessica Coto said the defendant sped off from police around 6:15 p.m., prompting a wild pursuit that ventured from surface streets to two freeways.
At the 43rd Street off-ramp, he rear-ended the victims' car, sending it off an embankment and into a tree, where it "burst into flames," according to Coto.
Salgado is also accused of rear-ending the car of an older woman, whom he apparently injured earlier in the chase while allegedly trying to flee police.
The suspect of the hit-and-run has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
If he is convicted, Salgado faces up to 39 years and four months to life in state prison, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.