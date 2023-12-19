Godmother of San Diego Brothers, 4 and 8, Killed by Driver in Police-Pursuit Crash Raises Five-Figure Sum for Grieving Family

Brittany Phommavong, who launched the GoFundMe, confirmed their favorite "auntie/caretaker" Lizbeth as well as the boys' mother, Victoria Romero, were also in the Honda when it was struck by a BMW allegedly fleeing police, causing their car to crash into a tree and set ablaze.

Both the boys died while Lizbeth and Victoria were sent to the hospital where Victoria still remains in critical condition.

"Everyone who knows these kids knows no matter what they were going through they always carried a beautiful smile on their face," the description read. "This tragedy isn't fair. I'm really lost for words. I just appreciate everyone's love and support. Anything is appreciated."