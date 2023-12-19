Bail Request: Tupac Shakur Suspect Keffe D Says He Lied About Alleged Involvement in Rapper's 1996 Murder for Money
Tupac Shakur suspect Keffe D recently claimed that he lied about his alleged involvement in the rapper’s murder while making a bail request to get out of prison, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested in September in connection to Shakur’s 1996 murder, the 60-year-old Crips member requested that his bail be set at $100,000.
According to the suspect’s 33-page bail application, Keffe D only claimed to be involved in Shakur’s murder for “entertainment purposes” and to “profit” off the case.
Keffe D’s lawyers also cited Suge Knight and a recent interview the incarcerated Death Row Records co-founder gave to TMZ regarding Shakur’s murder.
"The most compelling evidence that Duane was not involved in the murder of Shakur comes from the mouth of the surviving victim and only living eyewitness, Marion 'Suge' Knight,” Keffe D’s lawyers wrote in the suspect’s bail application this month.
"Knight is currently incarcerated in a California prison,” the application continued. “Knight was interviewed over the phone by TMZ after Duane was arrested in this case.”
According to Knight during his interview with TMZ, suspect Orlando Anderson – Keffe D’s nephew – was not the one who gunned down the 25-year-old rapper in Las Vegas in September 1996.
“It wasn’t Anderson, that’s all I have to say about that,” Knight said after Keffe D’s arrest.
Keffe D’s lawyers also argued that the 60-year-old suspect and Knight have “known each other for approximately fifty years” and that the Death Row Records music executive would have recognized Keffe D on the night that Shakur was shot.
"They’ve known each other for approximately fifty years,” the 33-page bail application argued. “If Duane’s story in the book was true; that him and Knight locked eyes before Shakur was shot, Knight would have been able to identify Duane and Anderson."
Meanwhile, Keffe D also claimed that he only decided to write a book about Shakur’s murder – titled Compton Street Legend – and give YouTube interviews about the case after he learned that LAPD detective Greg Kading was profiting from the case.
"Duane decided to become involved with the publishing of the book Compton Street Legend and to give interviews for money after watching Greg Kading profit from the situation,” Keffe D’s lawyers wrote.
"It has not been established which parts of the book, if any, Duane wrote,” they added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Shakur was gunned down during a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996 while with Suge Knight.
The 25-year-old rapper succumbed to his wounds and passed away one week later on September 13, 1996.
Keffe D was ultimately arrested in connection to Shakur’s 1996 murder on September 29, 2023 – more than 27 years after Shakur’s death.