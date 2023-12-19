Bail Request: Tupac Shakur Suspect Keffe D Says He Lied About Alleged Involvement in Rapper's 1996 Murder for Money

Tupac Shakur suspect Keffe D recently claimed that he lied about his alleged involvement in the rapper’s murder while making a bail request to get out of prison, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested in September in connection to Shakur’s 1996 murder, the 60-year-old Crips member requested that his bail be set at $100,000.