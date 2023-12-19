Wives of Russian Soldiers Tell Vladimir Putin to Go to Ukrainian Frontlines
The wives and girlfriends of Russian soldiers sent to the Ukrainian front lines have banded together to demand the safe return of their partners — and they've sent a scathing message to Vladimir Putin.
While calling for an end to Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the women told the despot he should visit the frontlines and meet the same grim fate as his ill-equipped troops, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The scathing message was issued by the Telegram channel The Way Home, the group formed by the wives and girlfriends of deployed Russian soldiers.
"Vladimir Putin, what have you brought people to? We Russians have no hope left under your leadership," The Way Home channel posted. "Finish your work and sit down at the negotiating table."
The group continued to call out and criticize Putin, a historically bold move considering the fate of individuals who have protested his leadership.
While blasting the failures of Russia's military leadership in Ukraine, the bereaved women condemned Putin and his reasoning for not pulling troops out of Ukraine, as an estimated 300,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured since the outbreak of the despot's war in February 2021.
"What the hell are denazification and demilitarization? Do you yourself understand what you are talking about?" The Way Home's post continued.
"Every time you say these words, people die. Let us live in peace! Or go to the front yourself – and die."
While the wives and girlfriends implored Putin to see the horrors of the frontline for himself, the group acknowledged how unlikely it would be for Putin to leave his highly secured Moscow home.
"This will not happen, because the interests of authorities must be served at the expense of the soldiers – ordinary Russians," the group wrote. "How cynical do you have to be to continue this bacchanalia and put a good face on a bad game? Won’t you stop until you kill all the young ones?"
The Telegram channel also shared a message from a Russian soldier currently deployed. Alexander Shpilevoy, 27, sent a video message directly to Putin, begging him to pull troops out of Ukraine.
Shpilevoy pleaded with the dictator, "Just let them go home, everybody wants to go home, everybody really wants to go home."
The soldier also called out Russian propaganda that claimed Ukrainian soldiers are being sent into battle like "meat," which he claimed is exactly what the Kremlin is doing to Russians.
The soldier's message ended on a hopeless note about the demilitarization of Ukraine, "I’d like to believe it, I’d like to believe it, but I don’t, about the goals of the war, about the goals of demilitarization."