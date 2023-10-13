Your tip
Putin's Enemy: Russian Journalist 'Feeling Better' After Being Hospitalized Over Suspected Poisoning Weeks After Kremlin Sentenced Her to Prison

Marina Ovsyannikova said she is 'feeling much better' after suspected poisoning.

Oct. 13 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

An exiled Russian journalist is "feeling much better" after she was hospitalized due to a suspected poisoning, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Marina Ovsyannikova, 45, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after contacting authorities. Ovsyannikova lives in France after she publicly denounced the Ukraine war last March.

Marina Ovsyannikova protested the Ukraine war on a live Russian state tv broadcast.

While it was initially suspected that Ovsyannikova was poisoned, the former Russian broadcaster confirmed that testing ruled out that possibility.

"'I'm feeling much better now," the journalist posted on Telegram. "Most of the test results are back. There are no toxic substances in the blood. We're not talking about poisoning."

Tests ruled out the possibility of Ovsyannikova being poisoned after she was hospitalized in France.

Contrary to initial reports on the journalist's hospitalization, Ovsyannikova additionally confirmed there was no "white powdery substance" found either. She explained that physicians pursued further testing after monitoring her symptoms.

"The deterioration of my condition was so sudden that the French police decided to investigate," Ovsyannikova said before noting, "not surprising, since Putin's Russia has long been associated with war and the poisoning of politicians and journalists."

A Moscow court sentenced Ovsyannikova to 8 and a half years in prison for protesting Putin's war.

Under the leadership of Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin has earned a reputation for silencing critics who speak out against the Russian president, military, or government.

Last March, Ovsyannikova was behind her usual post at state TV Channel One when she held up a sign that read, "Stop the war, don't believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here."

At the time, Putin had recently ordered the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Ovsyannikova and her daughter fled to France before she was imprisoned.

Ovsyannikova was charged with disparaging the Russian military and fined 30,000 rubies, though that did not stop her from speaking out against the atrocious conflict.

In July 2022, Ovsyannikova staged a protest near the Kremlin. While she was detained and placed on house arrest over the incident. She faced a cruel jail sentence in Russia but managed to escape to France with her young daughter.

Earlier this month, a Moscow court sentenced Ovsyannikova to 8 and a half years behind bars for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian army.

"There wasn't much time left before the court hearing and my lawyer told me, 'Leave sooner rather than later, they're going to jail you,'" Ovsyannikova told the Daily Mail. "But I couldn't leave because they took away my daughter."

Ovsyannikova said that "in the end" when she was able to "reunite" with her daughter, the planning of their escape was "very dramatic."

