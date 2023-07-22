Another Putin Crony Dead: Aide Responsible for Internet and Phone Tapping Found Dead in Second Mysterious Death in 48 Hours
Anton Cherepennikov, a multi-millionaire and key figure in Vladimir Putin's spying operation, was found dead in his office in Moscow, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This marks the second mysterious death in just 48 hours in Russia.
Cherepennikov, 40, was known as a high-risk gambler and a sinister figure within the Russian elite. He was the owner of most systems for wiretapping phones and storing internet traffic in Russia.
His business, Citadel holding company, was described as having "almost a monopoly on the wiretapping of Russians." Working closely with Putin's feared FSB security service, his employees included key figures trained by the counterintelligence service.
According to the Sun, Cherepennikov's success in electronic snooping led to a profit of £172 million for his operation. He was seen as close to Kremlin-friendly oligarch Alisher Usmanov and was even considered his "idol."
He had studied at the prestigious Bauman Moscow State Technical University and Moscow State University of Civil Engineering before going into business, initially importing Blackberry phones and selling computers and printers.
- Putin's Dad Army: Russian Leader Raises Maximum Fighting Age to 70 to Make Up for Devastating Loss of Troops in Ukraine
- Wagner Warlord Seen for the First Time Since Being Exiled; Welcomes Fighters ‘To Hell’ as He Promises New 'Beginning' for the Mercenary Group
- Putin Blowing Off South Africa Summit to Avoid Possible Arrest After Warrant Issued
The circumstances surrounding Cherepennikov's death have raised suspicions.
Russian media have reported that the cause of death was "cardiac arrest," despite there being no post-mortem examination.
Vasily Polonsky, a close friend of Cherepennikov, expressed his doubts about the reported cause of death, stating, "I do not believe [he died of] cardiac arrest."
According to the Baza media outlet, the exact cause of death will be determined later.
This comes on the heels of the death of billionaire oligarch Igor Kudryakov, a former government official and wealthy businessman. With two high-profile figures linked to Putin's regime confirmed dead in such a short period, questions are being raised about these mysterious deaths.
Russia has been plagued by a string of suspicious deaths, particularly in the months leading up to Putin's involvement in Ukraine. Dozens of military figures, government officials, and business people have died suddenly and often under unexplained circumstances.
While some deaths may be attributed to genuine health problems and suicides, doubts remain about others.
Putin's regime has faced criticism for its alleged willingness to eliminate anyone who gets in its way or is no longer of use to them.
The Russian president has been accused of running a modern-day version of the mafia gang "Murder Inc." As tensions continue to rise with Ukraine, with the country launching drone strikes on Russian bases in occupied Crimea, the mysterious deaths and the implications they carry add to the ongoing narrative of political intrigue and danger in Russia.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.