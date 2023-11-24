Putin's Troops Poisoned: Three Russian Agents Dead After Eating Arsenic-laced Takeout Food in Ukraine: Report
Three Russian agents were killed, and one was left in critical condition after they allegedly ate takeout food laced with poison in a Russian-occupied Ukrainian city, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come 21 months after Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine started in February 2022, four Russian agents were immobilized in the Ukrainian city of Melitopol last week.
According to the New York Post, three of Putin’s agents were killed after they ate takeout food and alcohol laced with arsenic and rat poison.
A fourth Russian agent was left in critical condition after being rushed to a nearby hospital following the deadly meal.
The incident reportedly took place in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region, and sources familiar with the poison attack claimed that the scheme was executed by “Ukrainian saboteurs.”
Also interesting is the fact that no poison was found at the restaurant where the four Russian agents ordered food from – although the driver who allegedly delivered the poisoned food had “vanished without a trace” shortly after the attack.
Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Melitopol, confirmed the poisoning incident earlier this week. The Kyiv-backed mayor attributed the attack to Ukrainian resistance fighters.
“The elimination of the enemy is carried out not only by explosions, missile strikes, but also by resistance forces,” he said during an interview this week. “The other day, there was another group of eliminated enemies, namely poisoned ones.”
“Enemy Telegram channels are even writing about it: they ordered food in a cafe and after eating it, they all got poisoned, and some of them died,” Fedorov continued.
“This is the effective resistance that continues to be exerted in Melitopol even under occupation.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the poisoning incident in Melitopol this month came shortly after another Russian agent was caught poisoning a water supply meant for Putin’s military in September.
Aerial surveillance footage from that incident showed a suspected Russian agent adding “poisonous materials” into a watering hole located in the Altai region of Russia.
Russia sources confirmed the incident and indicated that the individual wanted to "help" the Ukrainian army.
"A resident of the Altai region poisoned the water that was intended for the mobilized,” one Russian intelligence source said in September. “So he wanted to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”
“The man recorded the poisoning process on video and sent it to the Ukrainians,” the insider continued. "Water was supposed to be sent to those mobilized in the Northern Military District zone, but they did not have time to drink it.”
The suspect was reportedly arrested and charged with treason against Russia.
“The poisoner has already been detained, and charges of attempted treason and terrorism have been filed against him,” a Russian agent confirmed.