John Oates Breaks Silence After Daryl Hall's Shock Lawsuit and Restraining Order

Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 24 2023, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

John Oates is speaking out for the first time since being hit with a lawsuit and restraining order by his longtime collaborator and pal, Daryl Hall. One day after RadarOnline.com revealed Hall, 77, secretly sued Oates, 75, the latter asked his followers to "show compassion" and "support."

As this outlet reported, Hall against his bandmate in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 16. Hall also requested a temporary restraining order against Oates, which the court granted on November 17.

A judge will hear Hall's preliminary relief complaint and restraining order request on November 30.

Source: MEGA

Hall sued Oates on November 16 in a bombshell contract and debt lawsuit.

Breaking his silence in his first social media post since the news broke, Oates posted a photo of himself on Thanksgiving with a request to his followers.

"During this time of communal reflection and connection with loved ones, let's not forget those experiencing challenges globally," he wrote. "As we come together, consider reaching out to support those in need—whether through local charities or international humanitarian initiatives. May our collective efforts contribute to a more compassionate and supportive world."

Source: MEGA

The Hall & Oates pair have suffered several dramatic ups and downs since they first formed the pop, rock, and R&B duo in 1972.

While Hall's lawsuit is currently sealed, RadarOnline.com learned his legal moves were allegedly over the band's music catalog. He filed the suit and temporary restraining order after Oates launched a series of concerts earlier this month.

The argument is allegedly over which of the band's songs they can sing during solo shows.

Source: MEGA

The legal moves were allegedly over the band's music catalog.

A source close to the situation told TMZ that the legal battle pertains to “the ground rules of who can sing what as a solo artist, along with money issues of course.”

The band's classic hits like Kiss on My List, Rich Girl, Maneater, You Make My Dreams, and Private Eyes "are on the table," claimed the insider.

We have also discovered that Hall's legal filing against Oates was a contract and debt lawsuit. He also allegedly filed a "verified complaint for preliminary relief" through arbitration.

Source: MEGA

Oates' November concerts were postponed until next year.

RadarOnline.com revealed that Oates was set to perform in Colorado and Arizona on November 9 and 10, but his shows were abruptly postponed until next year. The same can't be said for Hall, who performed in Tokyo on Thursday, where he allegedly played several of the band's mega hits.

We reached out to Hall and Oates' reps for comment.

