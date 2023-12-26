Your tip
Mariah Carey's Ex Bryan Tanaka Breaks Silence on 'Amicable' Split After 7 Years

Bryan Tanaka confirmed he and longtime girlfriend Mariah Carey called it quits amid split rumors.

By:

Dec. 26 2023, Published 6:11 p.m. ET

Rumors have been swirling that Mariah Carey split from her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and he finally confirmed the news in a statement about their cordial breakup one day after she shattered a Spotify record with her Christmas classic.

The professional choreographer, who served as the singer's backup dancer before sparks flew, revealed he had "mixed emotions" about breaking his silence on their status "after seven extraordinary years together," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tanaka said he and Carey both agreed it would be best if they called it quits, noting their memories would be etched in his heart forever.

"Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared," he shared, praising the performer's love for her family and commitment to her craft throughout the course of their romance.

"I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture," Tanaka gushed. "The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me."

Tanaka said he will focus on his goals and passion for "inspiration, dance, and the creative arts" as he moves forward.

The former flames began dating in 2016 after working together for 10 years. Fans have been speculating their romance fizzled out in recent weeks as Tanaka was noticeably absent from shows for her Merry Christmas One and All! tour. Plus, he was nowhere to be seen when she rang in the holidays with loved ones in Aspen.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Carey for comment.

Insiders previously told us that Tanaka was supportive of his ex as she navigated coparenting the twins with her former husband Nick Cannon, claiming that Tanaka was the one who suggested she consider full custody before she had a change of heart.

Carey just broke a music record with her holiday hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

This weekend, Carey got some news that likely put her in the holiday spirit — she broke the all-time record for most Spotify streams in a single day on Christmas Eve.

The singer raked in 23,701,697 streams with her megahit "All I Want For Christmas Is You," which RadarOnline.com exclusively learned is at the center of a new lawsuit.

