Mariah Carey's Ex Bryan Tanaka Breaks Silence on 'Amicable' Split After 7 Years

Tanaka said he and Carey both agreed it would be best if they called it quits, noting their memories would be etched in his heart forever.

"Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared," he shared, praising the performer's love for her family and commitment to her craft throughout the course of their romance.

"I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture," Tanaka gushed. "The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me."