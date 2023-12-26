Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Under Strict Probation Before Her Untimely Death
Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Aaron and Nick Carter, was under strict probation after pleading guilty to drug possession and petty theft in Florida nearly two months before her untimely death, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Bobbie Jean’s mother, Jane Carter, 64, announced the 41-year-old’s tragic passing over the holiday weekend – marking her third child to die at an early age.
"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” Jane said, referring to Aaron’s November 2022 drowning death at age 34 after taking a generic version of Xanax and the fatal overdose of 25-year-old Leslie in 2012.
Bobbie Jean’s cause of death has not been released, but court records showed she was under strict probation following a June 2023 shoplifting arrest where police found her in possession of fentanyl, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Bobbie Jean, who had a lengthy criminal record for minor offenses, was busted by security guards at Hobby Lobby after they saw her stuffing stickers and a pack of magic markers into her purse.
Inside the store’s loss prevention office, sheriff’s deputies saw her reach into her purse and toss a container containing the powdered form of the deadly drug underneath a desk, according to TMZ.
Bobbie Jean pled guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance and petit theft. She was sentenced to two years’ probation, ordered to pay a $1,464 fine, and was forced to submit a DNA sample. Her driver’s license was also revoked for six months.
What’s more, Bobbie Jean was required to report once a week to her probation officer and remain confined to her home unless she was approved to leave. She also had to pay for an electronic monitoring device to monitor her movements, according to an order signed by Judge Steven E. Toner Jr. on Dec. 4, 2023.
“You will maintain an hourly accounting of all your activities on a daily log, which you will submit to your officer on request,” the court documents stated.
The family thinks Bobbie Jean, who worked as a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist during Aaron’s tours in the early 2000s, died after going into cardiac arrest.
She also appeared on the family’s reality series, House of Carters, which ran for one season in 2006.
"When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement, but until then, I would request to be left to grieve in private," the grieving mother stated.
"[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."