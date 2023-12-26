Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Under Strict Probation Before Her Untimely Death

Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Aaron and Nick Carter, was under strict probation after pleading guilty to drug possession and petty theft in Florida nearly two months before her untimely death, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Bobbie Jean’s mother, Jane Carter, 64, announced the 41-year-old’s tragic passing over the holiday weekend – marking her third child to die at an early age.

"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” Jane said, referring to Aaron’s November 2022 drowning death at age 34 after taking a generic version of Xanax and the fatal overdose of 25-year-old Leslie in 2012.