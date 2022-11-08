'They Made Peace': Aaron Carter & Older Brother Nick Were 'Making Amends' With Their 'Complicated' Relationship Before His Death
Aaron Carter and his older brother, Nick Carter, had come a long way in their "complicated" relationship before the Sooner Or Later singer's death at 34, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
After years of turmoil, "[Aaron] was on the path to making amends with so many people in his life, and he had made amends and made peace with Nick," his rep said in a statement. The siblings "were finally in a good place when [Aaron] died."
"Aaron was happy about this because he loved his brother," the rep continued to HollywoodLife. "He looked up to Nick in so many ways. They were trying to make everything good again."
Fans got to see a glimpse inside of their family dynamic on the now-defunct 2006 E! reality show, House of Carters, which was canceled after eight episodes.
Over the years, their private feud spilled online in interviews and social media posts.
Aaron previously said they had an "up and down relationship" and some sibling rivalry due to careers in the same industry during a 2017 interview.
That fall, he opened up about his strained relationship with Nick during an appearance on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.
At one point, Aaron brought up the Backstreet Boys singer's public offer of support via Twitter following news of his own DUI on July 15.
"My brother had my number," Aaron explained that August. "Like dude, what are you talking about? You don't even know me, Nick. You don't even talk to me. We see each other once or twice a year."
Their relationship grew more strained after Nick accused Aaron of making threats about his wife, Lauren, and their children in 2019, prompting the singer to obtain a restraining order.
"After careful consideration, my sister, Angel [Carter], and I regret that we are required to seek a restraining order against our brother, Aaron, today," Nick wrote in a tweet that September, claiming his brother made a "confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child," leading Nick to "take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family."
Aaron denied the claims.
Aaron said the drama with Nick was ignited when the singer didn't attend their sister Leslie's funeral. Aaron felt that he prioritized his solo career considering he was performing at the time.
Nick, for his part, said, "I wanted to be at my sister's funeral, but my family has always had a complicated dynamic."
The Carter family has since become a united force as they come to terms with the devastating loss of Aaron.
Nick paid tribute to Aaron in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday — just one day after RadarOnline.com confirmed his sibling was found dead in his bathtub — saying their love never faded.
"I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," Nick wrote, noting he will miss Aaron more than anyone will know.
He concluded, "Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth ... I love you baby brother."