'They Made Peace': Aaron Carter & Older Brother Nick Were 'Making Amends' With Their 'Complicated' Relationship Before His Death

"Aaron was happy about this because he loved his brother," the rep continued to HollywoodLife. "He looked up to Nick in so many ways. They were trying to make everything good again."

Fans got to see a glimpse inside of their family dynamic on the now-defunct 2006 E! reality show, House of Carters, which was canceled after eight episodes.

Over the years, their private feud spilled online in interviews and social media posts.

Aaron previously said they had an "up and down relationship" and some sibling rivalry due to careers in the same industry during a 2017 interview.