Aaron Carter’s Mom Arrested For Alleged Battery, Ordered To Stay Away From Husband

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA; Hernando County Sheriff's Office
By:

May 3 2023, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

Aaron Carters mom Jane Schneck was arrested after getting into a physical altercation with her husband over the television remote control, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jane was arrested by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Jane had been drinking with her husband when a verbal altercation turned nasty. A source claimed Jane was attempting to listen to music on the TV, but her husband wanted to sleep.

An argument erupted where Jane allegedly grabbed her husband’s wrist because he had started to record him on his phone. The man then called the police who responded to the scene. Officers watched the video he took and determined there was enough evidence to arrest Aaron and Nick Carter’s mom.

Embedded Image
Source: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

Jane was taken into custody and had to pose for a mugshot. She posted a $100 bond and was released from custody. A source said her husband was not injured and did not request to be taken to the hospital.

According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jane was officially hit with a misdemeanor charge on May 1. In addition, the court ordered that Jane have no contact with the alleged victim or any form of communication.

The arrest comes weeks after Aaron’s autopsy results were released. The report ruled the pop star took prescription pills and huffed in the hours before his death.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said the evidence showed that Aaron drowned in his bathtub after taking a generic Xanax and inhaling compressed difluoroethane.

The report said Aaron was, “incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" of the drugs. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Aaron was found dead inside his Lancaster, Cali. in November.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jane and Aaron’s ex-fiancée Melanie Martin have disputed the findings. Martin said, “The results of the autopsy are not closure for me. It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn't make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on? I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions."

